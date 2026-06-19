Rickea Jackson Has Successful ACL Surgery
Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson underwent successful surgery on a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced. She remains out for the rest of the 2026 season.
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