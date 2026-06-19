Rickea Jackson Has Successful ACL Surgery
WNBA Chicago Sky

Rickea Jackson Has Successful ACL Surgery

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release


CHICAGO - Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson underwent successful surgery on a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced. She remains out for the rest of the 2026 season.

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