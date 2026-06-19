Connecticut Sun's Sun & Soul Fest Event Recap

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - On Sunday, June 14, the Connecticut Sun hosted the organization's second annual Sun & Soul Fest, a vibrant community celebration recognizing Juneteenth and Black Music Month, presented by Yale New Haven Health.

Held at the Sun Patio at Mohegan Sun, the event featured performances by headliner Janice "Gin Gin" Smith, alongside family-friendly activities, local food vendors and exclusive raffle offerings and welcomed hundreds of guests.

Admission was free, with attendees encouraged to make donations to the Connecticut Sun Foundation in exchange for exclusive event perks. The event raised $2500, supporting initiatives that uplift communities across Connecticut and the Northeast.

Fans were also treated to surprise appearances from Connecticut Sun players Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Leïla Lacan, Aaliyah Edwards, Nell Angloma, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens, and Sun Head Coach Rachid Meziane, who spent time engaging with fans and celebrating alongside the community.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.