Sparks Sign Guard Kiana Williams

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed guard Kiana Williams, taking the veteran from the Phoenix Mercury, where she was averaging a career-high 4.8 points per game as a development player.

"We're excited to add Kiana to our roster," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She is a consummate professional whose work ethic, basketball IQ and passing ability will strengthen our group and add depth to our guard position."

Williams was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round (18th overall) of the 2021 WNBA Draft. In her WNBA career, she is averaging 2.2 points in 7.0 minutes over 46 games. In eight games with the Mercury this season, the 27-year-old shot 36.0% (9-for-25) from beyond the arc and 100.0% (8-for-8) from the free-throw line. The San Antonio native won the 2021 national championship as a member of the Stanford Cardinal, where she was teammates with Cameron Brink and was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree. Last season, Williams played in the WNBA Finals with the Mercury.







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