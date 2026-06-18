Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Sparks fell to the Lynx, 99-83, at home, despite recording 20 assists on 25 made field goals and scoring 25 points off Minnesota's 20 turnovers. L.A. was led by Rae Burrell 's 19 points (6 - for-10 FG, 2-for-4 3PT, 5-for-6 FT), the wing also contributing three assists in 26 minutes. Over her past three games, Burrell is averaging 18.7 points and 2.0 blocks on 51.5% overall, 44.4% (4-for-9) from deep and 90.0% (18-for-20) from the free-throw line.

Dearica Hamby scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while shooting 83.3% from the field (5-for-6) and making her only three-point attempt.

Hamby also passed Chamique Holdsclaw for 32nd in WNBA history in career offensive rebounds. Her three steals marked the veteran's 48th career game with at least three steals in a game, which ranks 38th all -time.

Jihyun Park recorded a career-high 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in 22 minutes, also a career high. Fellow rookies Chance Gray and Ta'Niya Latson scored career highs with eight and six points, respectively.

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Emma Cannon added a season-high five points off the bench as the Sparks bench scored 32 points, the unit's second -most of the season.

First Quarter:

Burell led all in first-quarter scoring with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting (2-for-2 from three)

Hamby led with a team-high five rebounds in the first quarter. The forward also contributed two assists and seven points (3-for-3), completing all her attempts from the field

The Sparks assisted on all eight of their field goals in the first quarter, twice as many as the Lynx

There were five lead changes and two ties in the opening quarter Second Quarter:

From the 1:19 mark in the first quarter to the 8:00 mark in the second quarter, Minnesota went on a 14-2 run to bring their lead to 30-21

Ogwumike tallied a game-high four rebounds in the second quarter along with one steal and two points

Burrell scored a team-high 14 points (5-for-7 FG, 2-for-3 3PT, 2-for-2 FT) in the first half, finishing it off with two assists

Hamby posted 10 points (4-for-4 FG, 1-for-1 3PT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the half

In the second quarter alone, Park surpassed her career high in points with four (2-for-2), completing all her attempts from the field

Third Quarter:

The Sparks went on a 10-0 run from the 7:05 to the 4:32 mark to make the score 61-51, Lynx's advantage

Ogwumike led with a team-high six points (2-for-2 FT) in the third quarter in addition to two rebounds

Hamby 's four rebounds and two steals in the third quarter were game highs. The Wake Forest alumna also contributed two points and one assist

Los Angeles led Minnesota in paint points, 12-8, in the third quarter

The Sparks shot 100.0% from the free throw line (10-for-10) in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Park hit her first career three-pointer at the 7:10 mark in the fourth quarter via an assist from Ta'Niya

Latson

Emma Cannon scored all of her season-high five points in the fourth, also tallying one rebound and one assist in just 3:55 of play

The Sparks went on a 13-3 run starting at 5:03 to make the score 91- 79, Lynx's advantage

Los Angeles limited Minnesota to shooting 33.3% (4-for-12) from beyond the arc in the second half

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On using the bench tonight:

"I think that's where [ Kate Martin ] comes in. She's smart enough as a player. She can slide around and play any spot, really. She's fearless, so what she needs to do is defend the four like crazy when she's in that spot, and then knock down those kickouts, which she's able to do. We're gonna use her quite a bit tonight, the rest of the bench as well.

Chance Gray [will play] tonight, [ Ta'Niya ] Latson [will] come out [and] Sania Feagin [will play]. We're going to get to see these guys, and I think they know it's different to get a go. It's one thing to get put in, it's another thing to be needed. That's a different level of being ready to go."

On the sense of urgency to work towards the playoffs:

"If the playoffs were tomorrow, we'd make it. So, there's no panic at all. It's one of those things where we have to stay present... I think it comes from consistency, showing up the same way every day, from me to every player, and just that mentality of chopping wood. The tree is not going to fall with one heavy, big win. You just got to keep chopping wood, and the tree falls, but we're not panicking."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On Emma Cannon's chance to shine and what she brings to the table:

"Two bright spots I pointed out with the team was Emma [ Cannon ] and 'JP' [ Jihyun Park ]. I thought Emma came in ready. She talks on defense, she'll set hard screens, she executes. I think she earned opportunity. That's what you do when you get a chance. You make it count and that's what she did."

On Jihyun Park's performance:

"I thought 'JP' [ Jihyun Park ] was a bright spot for sure. She's really smart out there. She knows what she's doing, she's strong defensively, [she] just played her tail off... That's what you need to do. You get those moments, take advantage of them and she took advantage of them."

Rae Burrell

On what's working offensively:

"Just being aggressive. Just getting in the paint and my teammates setting good screens, talking to me. Me and Dearica [ Hamby ] had really good chemistry there in the beginning. They just put me in good positions [and I was trying] to get to the free-throw line. Just doing whatever we needed. We knew we were down 'KP' [ Kelsey Plum ], so we needed to be more aggressive on offense. I was just trying to bring that."

On keeping a positive attitude:

"It's the 'W' [WNBA]. People are gonna get hurt. You gotta adjust. You just gotta make sure we stay together and keep communicating, keep trying to work on things that we need to work on.

We all have the same goal. We all want to win and just [keep] our tunnel vision on the main goal. Good thing about the 'W' is we have another game in a few days, so it's another opportunity to get better."

Jihyun Park

On her personal performance:

"Truthfully, it was a very difficult game for me. The WNBA is such a high level, but I want to make more of an impact when I'm on the court and be more dependable for my teammates and coach."

On utilizing basketball to show her personality amidst language barriers:

"I'm very grateful for the coaches and the teammates that are supporting me... They're very supportive of me and encouraging, even the team bringing a translator to help me. I just want to pay back the team the best way possible. Every opportunity I get, I want to sacrifice and do what's necessary to help the team win."

Through the 2026 Commissioner's Cup's seven -games slate, the Sparks raised $13,000 for Brotherhood Crusade.

NEXT: The Sparks host the New York Liberty on Sunday evening (5 p.m. PT) at Crypto.com Arena in the WNBA 30 Seasons Celebration game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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