AREA15, Las Vegas Aces Announce 12-Month Partnership Celebrating Southern Nevada Pride, Community, Fan Engagement

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - AREA15, the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district, and the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA's premier franchise and three-time WNBA Champions, today announced a new partnership that brings together two iconic Las Vegas brands united in their shared commitment to community, innovation and unforgettable experiences. Spanning 30 acres parallel to the Las Vegas Strip, the AREA15 District encompasses an extraordinary collection of experiential attractions, a robust and ever-changing entertainment roster, innovative nightlife as well as dynamic bars and eateries and has drawn more than 16 million visitors since opening in 2020.

Reflecting both organizations' shared roots in Southern Nevada, the partnership represents a mutual commitment to creating meaningful experiences that bring the community together. The partnership will enable AREA15 to reach Aces fans through in-game digital signage and arena activations throughout the season, along with social media and email integrations designed to connect fans with unique experiences across both brands. The collaboration will also feature the team's beloved mascot, BUCKET$, at select AREA15 events, creating new opportunities for fans to engage with the team beyond game day.

As part of the partnership, AREA15 and the Aces also plan to host a free community watch party at AREA15, bringing fans together in one of Las Vegas' most immersive entertainment venues to cheer on the team as they pursue another championship. The event will feature a live game viewing experience, with additional details to be announced soon.

"The Aces represent the spirit of Las Vegas," said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. "Like AREA15, they're a local success story that has earned global attention while staying deeply connected to the Las Vegas community. We're excited to celebrate our hometown, create memorable experiences and bring AREA15 and Aces fans together."

Added Nikki Fargas, president, Las Vegas Aces, "AREA15 embodies the creative boundary-pushing that distinguishes Las Vegas from anywhere else in the world, and we're excited to create new ways for Aces fans to connect with our team throughout the season and postseason."

Together, AREA15 and the Aces look forward to designing collaborative opportunities enabling fans, visitors and local residents to experience the exhilaration and energy defining Las Vegas as the world's leading destination for sports and entertainment.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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