Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 108, Indiana Fever 101

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 10-3 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Indiana Fever is now 36-34 overall and 15-22 on the road.

The Dream scored more than half of their points in the paint, finishing with 60 total points in the paint.

The Dream's bench got involved early, ending the game with 19 total bench points.

The Dream scored 34 points for its second consecutive game, tying its second quarter season high.

The Dream scored 20 points off 17 forced turnovers.

Starters, Canada, Gray, Hillmon, Howard and Reese all finished with 15+ points, marking only the fourth time a starting five has scored 15+points in Dream history.

Reese recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds, her 59th career double-double.

Hillmon finished the game with a season-high 17 points, including a team-high 3 three-pointers made.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Angel Rees: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist

Jordin Canada: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Naz Hillmon: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Allisha Gray: 17 points, 3 assists, 3 steals

Rhyne Howard: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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