Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 108, Indiana Fever 101
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 10-3 record.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Indiana Fever is now 36-34 overall and 15-22 on the road.
The Dream scored more than half of their points in the paint, finishing with 60 total points in the paint.
The Dream's bench got involved early, ending the game with 19 total bench points.
The Dream scored 34 points for its second consecutive game, tying its second quarter season high.
The Dream scored 20 points off 17 forced turnovers.
Starters, Canada, Gray, Hillmon, Howard and Reese all finished with 15+ points, marking only the fourth time a starting five has scored 15+points in Dream history.
Reese recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds, her 59th career double-double.
Hillmon finished the game with a season-high 17 points, including a team-high 3 three-pointers made.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Angel Rees: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist
Jordin Canada: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Naz Hillmon: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Allisha Gray: 17 points, 3 assists, 3 steals
Rhyne Howard: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Fever Defensive Lapses Spoil Late Rally in Loss to Dream - Indiana Fever
- High-Scoring Dream Beat Indianapolis - Atlanta Dream
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 108, Indiana Fever 101 - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx - 6/19/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Awarded Silver Effie for Brand Creation and 2025 Launch Campaign - Golden State Valkyries
- AREA15, Las Vegas Aces Announce 12-Month Partnership Celebrating Southern Nevada Pride, Community, Fan Engagement - Las Vegas Aces
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- High-Scoring Dream Beat Indianapolis
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 108, Indiana Fever 101
- Brionna Jones Injury Update
- Atlanta Dream Adds Sixth State Farm Arena Game as Fan Demand Continues to Soar
- Atlanta Dream and Renee Montgomery's C SUITE 21 Launch Retail Collection