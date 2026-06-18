New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced that the New York Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase on Tuesday, June 30 at Barclays Center at 7 p.m. E.T., to be aired on Prime Video.

The Liberty went undefeated throughout six games of Cup play, finishing with a +69 point differential and $18,000 raised for the African American Policy Forum, the Liberty's community partner organization for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup. This is New York's third Commissioner's Cup Championship appearance in four seasons, as the Liberty won the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship and returned to represent the Eastern Conference in 2024.

"We're thrilled to host the Commissioner's Cup Championship at Barclays Center and feed off the incredible energy our fans bring every night in Brooklyn," said Keia Clarke, CEO, New York Liberty. "It's an honor to be on this stage for the third time in four seasons, and we're driven to compete for a win that extends beyond the game by supporting the incredibly important work of the African American Policy Forum."

Started in 2021, the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase continues to feature a platform through which the league makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work. The Liberty chose the African American Policy Forum (AAPF) to continue their commitment to promoting visibility, justice, and leadership for Black women. The AAPF is an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists, and policymakers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality.

Single game tickets for the Commissioner's Cup Championship game will go on-sale to the public on Saturday, June 20, at 12 p.m. E.T. through Ticketmaster. Suites and group tickets will be available today, Thursday, June 18. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including suites and group outings, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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