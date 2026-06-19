High-Scoring Dream Beat Indianapolis

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Saturday is going to be fun.

The Atlanta Dream avenged a loss to Indiana earlier this season with a 108-101 victory on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After Indiana held the Dream to a season-low 71 points in its win on June 4, Atlanta exploded for its second-most points this season.

"I thought it was a high-level basketball game, both teams played and executed, especially offensively, at a super-high level," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said.

A grudge match will be Saturday at State Farm Arena. The teams won't face each other again until Aug. 16.

Led by Angel Reese's 21 points, every starter scored at least 16 points. Reese, who got into foul trouble early but played through it, also grabbed 11 rebounds. Jordin Canada scored 18, Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon 17 each, and Rhyne Howard 16. Isobel Borlase came off the bench to score nine in her second consecutive strong game. Atlanta's bench players contributed 19 points and eight rebounds.

"It was a collective win," Reese said. "Everyone came in and did their jobs."

The Dream had 17 fast-break points as it sought to play at a much faster pace than it did in its earlier loss.

"The things that we emphasized that we said we really wanted to do, I think the team took it to heart," Smesko said.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 each, and Aliyah Boston added 23.

The shooting issues, caused by stagnancy, that the Dream had the first time it played the Fever were gone on Thursday.

After being held to 29 points in the first half of their first meeting, the Dream doubled that on Thursday, scoring 58 points on 23-of-38 shooting in the first two quarters. Atlanta outrebounded the Fever, 18-9.

The Dream couldn't pull away because Indiana shot 56.3%, including hitting 60% of its 10 3-pointers. Atlanta still built a 58-49 lead.

Atlanta produced the lead despite Reese picking up her fourth foul with 5:45 remaining in the half. She had eight points with four rebounds. Smesko told her not to worry about the foul trouble because he knew she would play smart. She did.

The teams scored 29 points each in the third quarter to set up a thrilling fourth quarter. Clark led the Fever with nine points in the third. Hillmon matched her.

Indiana used a 13-3 run midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 93 with 5:08 left.

"We played so hard and played so well for the first 35 minutes, let's just win the last five," Smesko said. "We win the last five, and all of it was worth it."

Reese used a spinning move in the post to give the Dream a two-point lead, 95-93. Mitchell tied the game again at 95.

The Dream then pulled away.

Gray hit two free throws and a layup to give the Dream a four-point lead with 2:08 left. Howard scored back-to-back baskets to push the Dream's lead to 103-97 with 48 seconds left. Reese completed a three-point play, and the Dream hit 2-of-4 free throws in the final 20 seconds to secure the win and set up on Saturday what should be an intense atmosphere.

Smesko said Thursday's win and how the team executed will help it on Saturday when the teams meet again.

"The more you play in playoff intensity-like games that have this type of edge to it, and when both teams are playing at that level, I think the more you can be in that environment and be in those situations, the more comfortable you'll be," he said.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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