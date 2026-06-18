Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx - 6/19/26

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host the first-place Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center on Juneteenth. In celebration of Juneteenth, the first 10,000 fans to enter Ballhalla will receive a tote bag featuring artwork "Lady Liberty Reimagined" by Zoë Boston. The Lynx were the Valkyries' opponent in their first-ever playoff series and they are again off to a hot start, led by standout rookie guard Olivia Miles. On Wednesday, Miles recorded the most points in a half by a rookie in WNBA history (24) - she also has the most points generated (scored + assisted) by a rookie through 15 games in league history (485 points generated). Golden State lost that playoff series 2-0 and were defeated by three points in their Commissioner's Cup matchup. However, the Valkyries are currently on a four-game winning streak, tied with the Indiana Fever for the second-longest active streak in the league.

Valkyries vs. Lynx

Monday, June 15 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

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LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Dallas Wings 91-80 on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Gabby Williams scored a team-high 25 points, while Kayla Thornton added eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds in the victory. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Among point guards with at least five starts, Veronica Burton leads the WNBA in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 3.48 assists for every turnover. Burton is tied for ninth in the WNBA in assists per game (5.7 APG) and commits fewer than two turnovers per contest (1.6 TPG). She ranked 15th among guards in the first All-Star voting returns, so Valkyries fans, help Burton receive the All-Star recognition she deserves.

Lynx: Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has performed so well in her rookie season that she is statistically playing among the best guards in the entire league, regardless of experience. Miles leads all rookies in points per game (19.0 PPG), assists per game (5.7 APG), and steals per game (1.4 SPG) while ranking second in rebounds per game (4.9 RPG). She is the only player in the league this season averaging at least 19 points and shooting over 55 percent from the field (56.6 FG%).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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