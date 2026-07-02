Gabby Williams Named Starter for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams has been named a starter for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced today.

Williams is currently averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game, which leads the team and ranks 19th in the WNBA, while shooting a career-best 35.3 percent from three-point range. The forward's 1.5 steals per game also leads the Valkyries and ranks 11th in the league, making her one of just five players in the WNBA posting at least 15.0 points and 1.5 steals per game this season. Williams has a career-high five 20-point games this year, including a career-best 27-point performance against Las Vegas on June 6 in which she shot 10-17 (58.8 percent) from the field. The 2025 All-Defensive First Team member also currently ranks 12th in the W in defensive win share at 0.16, and 19th in steal percentage at 30.0.

This is Williams' second career All-Star selection after she was named a reserve last year as a member of the Seattle Storm. Williams becomes Golden State's first-ever All-Star starter and second-ever All-Star representative, joining teammate Kayla Thornton who was selected last season.

All-Star starters were voted on by the fans, current players and select media members, with fans accounting for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel accounting for 25 percent each. A total of four guards and six frontcourt players were selected as starters, and the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves, which consists of three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The 12 reserves will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PT.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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