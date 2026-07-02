Bueckers, Shepard Named WNBA All-Star Game Starters

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Starters for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game were announced today by the league with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and forward Jessica Shepard included in the 10-person list. Bueckers is set to start her second consecutive All-Star Game, while Shepard garnered All-Star recognition for the first time in her six-year WNBA career. Bueckers received the most votes (1,045,051) from fans in the WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (7:30 p.m. CT).

WNBA players and media joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists were able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

In addition to garnering the most fan votes, Bueckers was the top-ranked guard as voted on by the league's players and No. 2-ranked guard by the media; Shepard was the third-ranked frontcourt player by media and players, and garnered the fourth-most frontcourt votes by the fans. Also of note, Wings rookie guard Azzi Fudd received the fourth-most fan votes for her position and was the 10th-ranked guard overall, by weighted score.

Bueckers has been one of the league's top performers this season, averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year leads the Wings in scoring, assists, field goals made (7.7) and minutes played (33.1), while ranking eighth in the WNBA in scoring, seventh in assists per game and fourth in total field goals made (139).

On June 22 at Seattle, the second-year guard became the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history (tied with Elena Delle Donne) to reach 1,000 career-points, accomplishing the feat in 52 games. She also became the fastest player in league history to record 1,000 points and 250 assists, reaching both marks in the same span.

Bueckers tied the Wings' single-game assists record with a career-high 14 dimes against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 5 and added 18 points in the game for the third points-assists triple-double of her career. She has recorded 10 games with 20 or more points this season, tied for the fourth-most in the WNBA, and has scored 25+ points in the Wings' last three games, which marks the longest active streak of 25+ point performances across the league.

Shepard is the lone veteran this season to be making her All-Star Game debut as a starter. She is currently second in the WNBA in rebounding at 11.5 per game, and one of only two players to be averaging a double-double (14.3 ppg). Additionally, her 5.4 assists per game rank 13th overall and is one of only two forwards to rank in the top 35 in the category. Shepard, who led the WNBA in field goal percentage last season, is currently sixth in the WNBA in shooting, making 58.8-percent of her attempts.

The Notre Dame graduate who signed as a free agent with the Wings this past offseason, is currently averaging career bests in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

The 6-4 forward is the lone player in the WNBA this season to record a triple-double, having done so twice so far in 2026. Shepard's fist triple-double of the year and second of her career came on May 20 at Chicago when she tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. She followed that with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the May 28 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Shepard is the lone player in WNBA history to record a 22-20-10 game. Her 20 rebounds are second-most in Dallas Wings history, while her 12 assists against the Sky are fourth-most in team history. Shepard's three career triple-doubles rank third in WNBA history. In addition to her triple-doubles, Shepard has 11 double-doubles on the year to rank second in the WNBA.

For the Wings, it marks the first time since 2023 that Dallas has multiple All-Star Game starters, and the fourth time since 2016 the team will have multiple All-Star Game participants.

Voting will now begin for the 12 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game reserves, who will be selected by the league's head coaches. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players.

The 12 reserves will be announced on Tuesday, July 7. If a player is unable to play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, a replacement will be named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.







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