Breanna Stewart Named a Starter for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewarthas been voted as a starter in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The selection is the eighth of Stewart's career, tied for seventh-most in WNBA history, and she becomes the seventh player all-time to be named an All-Star starter in six consecutive seasons.

Stewart has posted averages of 19.2 points (ninth in WNBA), 8.5 rebounds (T-10th), 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks (T-10th) across 32.6 minutes per game. Stewart was the first player to earn multiple Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in 2026 and ranks fifth in the league with seven double-doubles so far this season. She posted the most blocks in a WNBA game since 2024 with seven on June 14 while becoming the second player in WNBA history to record 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a single half.

The 22nd annual WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. For more information about the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visithttps://www.wnba.com/allstar/2026.







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