Lynx Forward Natasha Howard and Guard Olivia Miles Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Starters

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced that Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard and guard Olivia Miles have been named starters for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The honor marks the second time in franchise history that multiple Lynx players were named All-Star starters, and the first since 2018 (Sylvia Fowles & Maya Moore).

Howard, a 6-2 forward, is in the midst of her 12th season in the WNBA after returning to Minnesota for the first time since 2017, where she has appeared in 19 games (all starts). The forward is currently averaging 17.7 points, a career-high 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, along with 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game, while shooting a career-best 61.1% from the floor this season. Howard currently ranks second in the WNBA in field goal percentage, along with third in steals, 13th in rebounds and 14th in points per game. She has posted five double-doubles this season, moving to 26th all-time in WNBA history for career double-doubles (61).

The Toledo, Ohio native has recorded nine games with at least 20 points, including a string of three in a row (June 21-28), matching a career high. On May 23 against the Chicago Sky, Howard made history as only the second player in WNBA history to post 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while shooting 70% from the floor, joining Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier. Against the Dallas Wings on June 9, Howard was part of the first trio in WNBA history to each record at least 20 points on 70% shooting from the field, along with teammates Kayla McBride and Miles.

Miles, a 5-10 guard, is the only rookie All-Star starter this season after being drafted second overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft and becomes only the second rookie in franchise history to be selected as a starter (Moore, 2011). The Phillipsburg, N.J. native is averaging 18.7 points on 51.9% shooting from the floor, along with 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. Miles currently leads all rookies in points, assists and efficiency (21.4), and ranks sixth in efficiency and eighth in assists in the WNBA. Through the first 19 games, Miles has become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 350+ points and 100+ assists.

On June 4 against the Golden State Valkyries, Miles broke the WNBA record for most made three-pointers in a game by a rookie after shooting 8-of-11 (72.7%) from beyond the arc. With a career-high 31 points at Los Angeles on June 17, Miles achieved the most points by a guard through her first 15 games since 2006 and became the youngest player in WNBA history to post a 30+ point game on 80%+ shooting from the floor.

Miles joins Paige Bueckers (2025), Caitlin Clark (2024), Aliyah Boston (2023), Shoni Schimmel (2014), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Brittney Griner (2013), Maya Moore (2011), Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Chamique Holdsclaw (1999) as the only rookies to have been selected to start a WNBA All-Star Game.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, July 25 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. CT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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