Bueckers, Wilson, Stewart, Clark Highlight Starters for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, four-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, two-time Kia WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, and 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever lead the list of 10 players - four guards and six frontcourt players - selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a special edition of WNBA Countdown (ABC, 8 p.m. ET), and will be followed by WNBA Postgame (ABC, 10:30 p.m. ET).

Stewart and Wilson were each selected as an All-Star for the eighth time, the most selections among the 2026 starters. They will be joined in the starting frontcourt by four-time All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Fever, three-time All-Star Natasha Howard of the Lynx, first-time All-Star Jessica Shepard of the Wings, and two-time All-Star Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries.

Joining Bueckers and Clark in the backcourt as starters are 2026 No. 2 overall draft pick Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx and Clark's Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, a four-time All-Star.

Voting will now begin for the 12 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game reserves, who will be selected by the league's head coaches. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players.

The 12 reserves will be announced on Tuesday, July 7. If a player is unable to play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, a replacement will be named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 10, regardless of conference.

As part of the league's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will take center stage as honorary general managers for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and will draft their respective rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars. Additional information regarding the general managers' construction of the rosters for Team Cooper and Team Weatherspoon will be shared in the coming days.

Among the most skilled and entertaining players in league history, both Cooper and Weatherspoon are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. A four-time WNBA champion with the Houston Comets, Cooper earned four Finals MVP honors and was a two-time regular-season MVP. She led the league in scoring in three seasons. Weatherspoon ("T-Spoon") was a five-time WNBA All-Star, four-time All-WNBA Team pick and two-time Defensive Player of the Year during eight seasons in the league, primarily with the New York Liberty.

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Starters

Aliyah Boston, Fever (4th All-Star selection): A 2025 All-WNBA Team selection, Boston has been voted to the All-Star Game in each of her four WNBA seasons. The 6-5 center-forward's first All-Star selection came in 2023, when as the No. 1 overall draft pick, Boston became the eighth rookie selected to start in the All-Star Game. Boston is averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game and ranks ninth in the WNBA in rebounding (8.6 rpg) this season.

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings (2nd All-Star selection): An All-Star starter for the second consecutive season, Bueckers received the most votes (1,045,051) from fans in the WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year last season, Bueckers ranks eighth in the WNBA in scoring (19.9 ppg) and seventh in assists (5.9 apg) in 2026. The 6-0 guard has scored more than 20 points in 10 games this season.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever (3rd All-Star selection): The 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team pick is an All-Star for the third straight year. The 6-0 guard received the second-most votes (1,023,321) from fans in the WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally. Clark, who ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring with a career-high 21.2 ppg and second in assists (8.2 apg), earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 5. This season, Clark surpassed 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists in just 54 career games, topping Diana Taurasi's previous record of 62 games.

Natasha Howard, Minnesota Lynx (3rd All-Star selection): Howard is an All-Star for the third time and a starter for the second time, having also been voted into the starting lineup in 2019. The 6-2 forward ranks 14th in the WNBA in scoring (17.7 ppg) and 13th in rebounding (8.2 rpg). Howard is shooting 61.1 percent from the field, second-best in the WNBA this season. A three-time WNBA champion and the 2019 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Howard has helped Minnesota to the league's top record so far this season.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx (1st All-Star selection): The No. 2 overall selection in the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, Miles ranks 10th in the WNBA in scoring (18.2 ppg) and eighth in assists (5.7 rpg) this season, pacing all rookies in both categories. The 5-10 guard was named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for May. Along with her Lynx teammate and fellow All-Star Howard, Miles has led Minnesota to a league-best 15-4 record to date.

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever (4th All-Star selection): Mitchell is an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season and has been voted into the starting lineup for the first time after being named a replacement starter in 2025. The 5-8 guard ranks third in the WNBA in scoring (21.6 ppg) and fifth in three-point field goals made (2.5 per game). Indiana's all-time leading scorer, Mitchell has recorded 11 games of at least 20 points this season.

Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings (1st All-Star selection): A 6-4 forward in her sixth WNBA season, Shepard earns her first WNBA All-Star selection after recording career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Shepard ranks second in the WNBA in rebounding (11.5 rpg) and 11th in assists (5.4 apg), while averaging 14.3 points per game. She leads the league with two triple-doubles this season and has recorded 11 double-doubles.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (8th All-Star selection): Stewart, a two-time Kia WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion, is an All-Star for the sixth straight season. The 6-4 forward, who ranks ninth in the WNBA in scoring (19.2 ppg) and 11th in rebounding (8.5 rpg) this season, is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and six-time All-WNBA First Team selection.

Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries (2nd All-Star selection): Williams is an All-Star for the second time and has been voted into the starting lineup for the first time. The 5-11 forward leads the WNBA in steals (2.6 spg) while averaging a career-high in scoring (15.9 ppg) in her first year with the Valkyries.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (8th All-Star selection): The 6-4 center is a four-time Kia WNBA MVP, three-time Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-WNBA First Team selection, and two-time WNBA Finals MVP. Also a three-time WNBA champion, Wilson is pacing the WNBA in scoring (25.7 ppg), ranks fourth in rebounding (9.4 rpg) and is tied for the lead in blocks (2.0 bpg). She also leads the league with 14 games of at least 20 points.

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Voting Results

Fans who participated in WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each. For more results from fan voting, click here.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score was calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score were named as starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Fan voting served as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Below are the overall scores - based on results from all three voting groups - for the top 10 finishers at each position. Each player's score was weighted based on 50 percent for fan votes, 25 percent for player votes and 25 percent for media panel votes.

GUARDS

# Player Fan Rank Media Rank Player Rank Weighted Score

1 *Paige Bueckers (Dallas) 1 2 1 1.25

2 *Olivia Miles (Minnesota) 5 1 3 3.5

3 *Caitlin Clark (Indiana) 2 3 11 4.5

4 *Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana) 3 7 7 5

5 Rhyne Howard (Atlanta) 9 4 2 6

6 Allisha Gray (Atlanta) 7 8 6 7

7 Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles) 6 5 12 7.25

8 Sonia Citron (Washington) 10 10 4 8.5^

9 Marina Mabrey (Toronto) 12 6 4 8.5

10 Azzi Fudd (Dallas) 4 15 28 12.75^

11 Jackie Young (Las Vegas) 14 9 14 12.75

FRONTCOURT

# Player Fan Rank Media Rank Player Rank Weighted Score

1 *A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) 2 2 1 1.75

2 *Breanna Stewart (New York) 3 1 2 2.25

3 *Jessica Shepard (Dallas) 4 3 3 3.5

4 *Aliyah Boston (Indiana) 1 5 8 3.75

5 *Gabby Williams (Golden State) 5 7 4 5.25

6 *Natasha Howard (Minnesota) 7 4 5 5.75

7 Angel Reese (Atlanta) 6 6 6 6

8 Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles) 8 10 7 8.25

9 Kiki Iriafen (Washington) 9 12 11 10.25

10 Dominique Malonga (Seattle) 10 12 10 10.5

* Voted as a starter

^ Tiebreaker is number of fan votes received

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 10, regardless of conference.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET), and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place. Tickets for WNBA Live presented by AWS are available.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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