Wings Surge past Sun

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Hartford, CT - Tonight the Dallas Wings picked up an 86-83 come-from-behind road win over the Connecticut Sun at PeoplesBank Arena. The Wings trailed by as many as 14 in the contest but used a late fourth quarter surge to secure the victory. With the win, Dallas improves to 12-8 on the season, while Connecticut drops to 4-16.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. She scored 11 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, shooting a perfect 4/4 from the field in the final ten minutes of action. The outing marked her fourth consecutive 25+ point performance, which is good for the longest active streak in the WNBA and the longest of her career. Bueckers has totaled 11 20+ point games this season, which is tied for second across the league in 2026.

Jessica Shepard notched 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes of action. She scored all 14 of her points in the second half. Alanna Smith rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with a season-high 11 points and three rebounds. She also hit a season-high two three-point field goals in the win.

The Wings finished the night shooting 48.5% (33/68), including 9/26 (34.6%) from beyond the three-point arc, while the Sun shot 45.3% (29/64) from the floor and 3/9 (33.3%) from three. Dallas held the advantage on second chance opportunities (9-6), on the fast break (7-3) and from the bench (29-24), while Connecticut won the paint (42-38).

The Sun went 22/35 (62.9%) from the charity stripe, while the Wings finished 11/16 (68.8%). Connecticut's 35 attempts from the line mark a season-high for a Dallas opponent. The game saw four ties and four lead changes, with Dallas leading for a total of just three minutes and 58 seconds in the contest.

Leila Lacan led the Sun with 18 points, while Brittney Griner added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wings and Sun match up for the second time during the 2026 regular season on Sunday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Texas.

Next up for Dallas is a road contest against the Toronto Tempo on Sunday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (25) Bueckers (7) Bueckers (7)

Connecticut Lacan (18) Griner (11) Lacan (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 16, Connecticut 22

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the seventh straight game. Ogunbowale and Bueckers opened the game with back-to-back triples to give the Wings a 6-0 early lead. The Sun responded on an 11-4 run to take an 11-10 lead into the first media break of the game. Connecticut closed the quarter outscoring Dallas, 12-6, to take a six-point lead into the second, 22-16. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with eight points in the opening ten minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Connecticut 21

Connecticut opened the second with two baskets from rookie Charlise Leger-Walker to extend their lead to ten, 26-16, and force Dallas into a timeout with 8:24 to play in the quarter. The Wings were held scoreless from the 1:52 mark in the first quarter until Maddy Siegrist nailed a baseline jumper with 7:39 to go in the half. Another basket transition basket from Siegrist closed the gap to six, 26-20, and prompted the Sun into a timeout with 7:12 to play in the second.

The Sun went on a 6-0 run to extend their advantage to 12, 32-20, but the Wings responded on an 8-2 spurt to trim it back down to six, 34-28, with 4:16 to go in the quarter. Connecticut scored another seven unanswered to take their largest lead of the half, 43-30, but Dallas finished the second on a 7-2 run to make it a single-digit game at the break, 43-35. Bueckers led the Wings in the first half with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Siegrist chipped in seven points off the bench. Dallas shot 36.1% (13/36) in the half, while Connecticut finished 45.9% (17/37) from the floor through two quarters.

Third Quarter: Dallas 20, Connecticut 19

A bucket from Shepard to begin the second half cut the deficit to six, 43-37, but the Sun went on a 10-2 run to take a 14-point advantage, 53-39, with 5:39 to go in the quarter. A 12-7 response from the Wings closed the gap to nine, 60-51. Alanna Smith notched six points for Dallas on that stretch. The Wings were able to trim the lead to seven, 62-55, heading into the final quarter of action, outscoring the Sun by one in the third, 20-19. Smith led Dallas with eight points in the quarter, while Shepard added six.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 31, Connecticut 21

A 4-2 start to the fourth quarter for Dallas closed the gap to five, 64-59, and forced Connecticut into a timeout with 8:07 to go in the game. The Sun responded on a 6-0 run to extend their lead back to 11, 70-59, but five unanswered from the Wings trimmed it back to down six, 70-64, with 6:24 to play in the fourth. Ogunbowale hit her third three of the game on that quick run, which put her in sole possession of 14th all-time in three-point field goals in WNBA history, passing Kara Lawson.

A midrange jumper from Fudd got the Wings within four, 72-68, with 5:05 remaining in the contest. Dallas inched closed, after an and-one conversion from Bueckers closed the gap to one, 76-75, with 2:15 to go. A 6-2 run from the Wings gave them an 81-78 lead, behind a three-pointer from Li Yueru and another and-one conversion from Bueckers, but an and-one conversion on the other end from the Sun's Aaliyah Edwards tied the game, 81-81, with 1:07 left in the fourth. Fudd hit a jumper to take back the lead, but Edwards notched a driving lay-in to tie the game once again, 83-83, with 38 seconds to go. Bueckers was fouled on the other end and made one out of two free-throws to put the Wings up 84-83 with 25 seconds on the clock. Dallas came up with a defensive stop in the close moments, and Shepard sank two free-throws with two seconds to go to seal the 86-83 victory.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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