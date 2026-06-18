Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26)

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 99 (12-3), LOS ANGLES SPARKS 83 (7-8)

June 17, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 (80.0%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 (66.7%) from deep, along with four rebounds and four assists. Miles becomes the first rookie in franchise history to record a 30+ point/4+ assist game.

With Miles' performance tonight, she becomes only the third rookie in WNBA history to post a 30+ point game on 80%+ shooting from the floor (Paige Bueckers, Aug. 20, 2025 & Ruthie Bolton, Aug. 12, 1997).

Kayla McBride added 14 points shooting 6-of-12 (50.0%) from the floor, grabbed four rebounds and recorded three steals, marking her third 10+ point/3+ steal game of the season (33rd career).

At 9:49 in the third quarter, McBride made her second three-pointer of the game, and her 749th career three, moving her to fifth all-time on the WNBA three-pointers made leaderboard, passing Tina Thompson (748).

Natasha Howard totaled 15 points shooting 6-of-13 (46.1%) from the floor in tonight's contest, also adding nine boards and two assists, marking her eighth 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (119th career).

Team Notes

Minnesota had four players recording one or more steal in tonight's win: Nia Coffey (5), McBride (3), Maya Caldwell (1), and Howard (1), marking the eighth 10+ steal game of the season.

The Lynx shot 9-of-21 (42.9%) from beyond the arc, marking the seventh time this season Minnesota has shot 42% or better from deep.

As a team, Minnesota totaled 34 rebounds, 21 assists and 11 steals, marking the sixth 30+ rebound/20+ assist/10+ steal game of the season and the 89th such game in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.