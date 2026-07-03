Game Preview: Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7/4/26

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries look for the season series sweep when they host Angel Reese and the Dream in Atlanta on the Fourth of July. Golden State won back-to-back games against the Dream at Chase Center in late June. Atlanta has the fourth-best record in the WNBA and despite having lots of talent on its roster, is the only team in the top-seven that didn't have an All-Star starter. The Valkyries are in third place in the WNBA standings and had their first-ever All-Star starter with Gabby Williams' selection.

Valkyries vs. Dream

Saturday, July 4 | Tipoff: 10 a.m.

WATCH: CBS

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 22 points and never trailed in their 76-67 victory over the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Sunday. Golden State had four players score in double figures (Kaila Charles 13 points, Kayla Thornton 11 points, Janelle Salaün 10 points, Cecilia Zandalasini 10 points), while Veronica Burton chipped in with an all-around floor game, tallying eight points, eight assists and six rebounds - she was a game-high plus-25 in 27 minutes. The Valkyries are now 9-0 when Burton has at least six assists and they break a tie with the Liberty for the WNBA's third-best record, only trailing the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty have only been held to 70 or fewer points in a game twice this season and Golden State was the team to do it both times.

WILLIAMS NAMED WNBA ALL-STAR STARTER

Gabby Williams became the first player in the Valkyries' franchise history to be named a WNBA All-Star starter and will represent the team in the 2026 WNBA All-Star game in Chicago on July 25. Williams gives the Valkyries an All-Star for the second consecutive season, after Kayla Thornton became their first-ever representative in 2025. Williams was one of four 2025 All-Star free agents to switch teams and is the only one to earn an All-Star starter nod this season. She has been an incredible culture fit with Golden State and has taken her game to new heights since her arrival. Williams is the Valkyries' leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game. She has eclipsed 20 points five times this season, a career-high mark, including a career-high 27-point performance against the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces on June 6.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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