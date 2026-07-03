Game Preview: Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7/4/26
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Valkyries look for the season series sweep when they host Angel Reese and the Dream in Atlanta on the Fourth of July. Golden State won back-to-back games against the Dream at Chase Center in late June. Atlanta has the fourth-best record in the WNBA and despite having lots of talent on its roster, is the only team in the top-seven that didn't have an All-Star starter. The Valkyries are in third place in the WNBA standings and had their first-ever All-Star starter with Gabby Williams' selection.
Valkyries vs. Dream
Saturday, July 4 | Tipoff: 10 a.m.
WATCH: CBS
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App
LAST TIME OUT
The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 22 points and never trailed in their 76-67 victory over the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Sunday. Golden State had four players score in double figures (Kaila Charles 13 points, Kayla Thornton 11 points, Janelle Salaün 10 points, Cecilia Zandalasini 10 points), while Veronica Burton chipped in with an all-around floor game, tallying eight points, eight assists and six rebounds - she was a game-high plus-25 in 27 minutes. The Valkyries are now 9-0 when Burton has at least six assists and they break a tie with the Liberty for the WNBA's third-best record, only trailing the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty have only been held to 70 or fewer points in a game twice this season and Golden State was the team to do it both times.
WILLIAMS NAMED WNBA ALL-STAR STARTER
Gabby Williams became the first player in the Valkyries' franchise history to be named a WNBA All-Star starter and will represent the team in the 2026 WNBA All-Star game in Chicago on July 25. Williams gives the Valkyries an All-Star for the second consecutive season, after Kayla Thornton became their first-ever representative in 2025. Williams was one of four 2025 All-Star free agents to switch teams and is the only one to earn an All-Star starter nod this season. She has been an incredible culture fit with Golden State and has taken her game to new heights since her arrival. Williams is the Valkyries' leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game. She has eclipsed 20 points five times this season, a career-high mark, including a career-high 27-point performance against the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces on June 6.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7/4/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7/4/26
- Leader, Closer, All-Star Starter: Gabby Williams Is the Full Package
- Gabby Williams Named Starter for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty