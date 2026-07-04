Sky Equipped to Handle Road Trip Ahead of All-Star Break

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







As thousands of fans donning Sky blue looked on from their seats throughout the United Center, Chicago would not relent.

Pitted against the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, the Sky cut an 18-point deficit into a two-possession hole with just under three minutes to go in the fourth on Sunday, rallying behind a rabid fan base eager to make some noise down the stretch.

Tyler Marsh's squad ultimately fell to four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's squad over the weekend, but, even with a handful of early-season injuries, his group appears to have discovered some mid-season momentum. If June proved anything, Chicago can look any opponent eye-to-eye, tip off and compete.

The competitiveness dates back to June 9, when the Sky hosted the red-hot Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena. Backed by strong outings from Natasha Cloud and Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago established a one-point edge entering the fourth and battled throughout the closing period of play.

The Sky showcased similar fight over their next three contests against Indiana, New York and Dallas, who accompany Atlanta in the league's current playoff picture. With All-Stars littered throughout each opponent's roster during the window, Chicago lost by a combined 10 points over the three-game test.

In their overtime thriller at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, Chicago scored a then-season-high 106 points. Rookie sensation Sydney Taylor, who is one of two first-year players across the WNBA with three games of at least 25 points, exploded for a career-best 30 points in the effort, signaling her arrival as one of the league's most potent weapons on offense.

Fellow rookie Gabriela Jaquez flashed her brilliance with 22 points on June 17 against the Liberty, followed by Cardoso's 26-point, nine-rebound, two-block performance against the Wings on June 20.

The spirit shined brightest when Chicago returned to Wintrust for back-to-back games against the Portland Fire, winning both by a combined 53 points and setting several WNBA records in the latter 30-point triumph on June 26.

The same night, franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot was greeted to deafening applause in her return, which marked the first time in over a year she saw the court after being sidelined with an injury.

Notably, Marsh's ensemble is doing all of this without Rickea Jackson and DiJonai Carrington, pieces capable of captaining the Sky to victory on any given evening. Still, the Sky look inspired, unintimidated and calculated, which is why they're more than equipped to handle the upcoming road trip.

First up: Vegas. Both Cardoso and Azurá Stevens dropped 24 against the champs, who received 30 points and 15 boards from Wilson, 28 points and eight assists from Jackie Young and 18 points from veteran Chelsea Gray.

On paper, one might assume Becky Hammon's group won by at least 15 points. The Sky lost by just eight. Chicago is battle-tested, and, as highlighted by their recent stretch against a string of top-tier contenders, poised to make more noise in a rematch on the road.

The Phoenix Mercury (July 7), Los Angeles Sparks (July 10) and Wings (July 12) await after the bout vs. Las Vegas. Chicago went toe-to-toe with the-now 8-13 Mercury in the 91-83 loss on May 15, with Cardoso scoring seven points.

Over her last five games, Cardoso has finished with at least 24 points three times. With over a month of action separating May's performance from the upcoming tilt, fans can anticipate a more polished outing from the former Gamecock with WNBA luminary Skylar Diggins at the helm.

Like Phoenix, Los Angeles remains on the outside of the playoff picture. Dallas, a team the Sky scrapped with twice thus far, is 12-8.

Every indication points toward the Sky's belief in Marsh and the team's mission for the remainder of the season. With just a few weeks before the All-Star break, the four-game trip provides his group an opportunity to prove why they can pilot a late-season surge and contend for a playoff berth.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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