Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of June in the 2026 WNBA season, it was announced today.

This past month Clark recorded 21.9 points per game, the fourth highest in the WNBA, while also contributing a league second-best 8.2 assists per game. Through 10 games played, Clark scored in the double digits in each of them, tied for the third most in the league. Meanwhile, Clark's 31.6 percent usage rate was the second highest in the WNBA for the month of June.

Despite not playing in every game this month, Clark had the second most assists (82) and the third most points (219) of any Eastern Conference Player in the month of June. Additionally, in June Clark earned her fourth career Player of the Week honor, tied for the second most in Fever franchise history.

Clark also made history on several occasions, including becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 250+ points and 100+ assists to start a season, doing so in just 13 games. Clark also extended her league-leading consecutive games with 5+ assists to 57, while also setting a new record for most consecutive games with 20+points and 5+ assists with six games.

On June 11 against the Chicago Sky, Clark recorded her third 30-point double-double, the most in WNBA history. And on June 16, Clark set a franchise record for the second most assists in a single game, recording 14 assists in the team's win over the Toronto Tempo.

This is the second time in her career Clark has won Player of the Month and her first win of the season. Clark's first Player of the Month award came in August of 2024, the first, and only, rookie to earn said honor. Currently, Clark is one of only two Fever players to ever win WNBA Player of the Month honors, joining Tamika Catchings who did so three times in her career.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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