Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







By the Numbers

The Valkyries recorded their 31st consecutive regular-season sellout with 18,064.

Gabby Williams led all players with 25 points, her fourth game with 20+ points, and was +25 on the night.

Kaitlyn Chen added 15 points on 7-10 (70.0 percent) shooting, and was a career-best +26.

Kayla Thornton nearly got a double-double with 11 rebounds and eight points.

Janelle Salaün scored 12 points and added four rebounds.

Veronica Burton had a season-high eight rebounds to go with 11 points and five assists.

Tiffany Hayes scored 10 points to give Golden State five players in double figures for the third time this season.

The Valkyries held the Wings to just seven points in the second quarter, the fewest points allowed by Golden State in any quarter in team history. Golden State outscored Dallas 27-7 in the frame, highlighted by a 19-0 run, and held the Wings to just 2-15 (13.3 percent) from the floor.

Golden State won the rebounding battle, 41-25, and improved to 4-0 when outrebounding its opponent. The Valkyries held Dallas to just two offensive rebounds.

The Valkyries conceded zero second-chance points on Wednesday night.

The win wraps up Golden State's Commissioner's Cup, with $17,000 donated to Youth UpRising.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE:

ON THE VALKYRIES' REBOUNDING PERFORMANCE:

"We understand that rebounding is a majority part of our defense. We have to finish that way, but on the other end, getting extra possessions was key. I thought KT [Kayla Thornton] did a phenomenal job, especially when we matched up with Jessica Shepard. She is elite, she's been elite, and so her matchup, and her taking on the challenge, and then hitting viral threes when it was time to space the floor and hit, KT was unbelievable. Credit to her and our staff."

ON KAITLYN CHEN:

"I think Kaitlyn [Chen] has fun because she prepares so much. The behind the scenes, the preparation, from reading a scout, to watching film, to holding herself at a high level to work extremely hard every day, whether it's practice, off day, or a game. When she steps on the court, it's like her playground. She just goes out there, she knows the scouting report in and out, and she's been communicating with the other point guards in terms of what we're going to run. When she's prepared, you just see that the court is her playground. I think that's why she has a ton of fun."

ON GABBY WILLIAMS' OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE:

"Yeah, I think Gabby [Williams] has been very mindful when she needs to attack, when she needs to see that open space and pull up. When she sees enough open space, she pulls a three. I think Gabby is just making reads. Whether it's pick-and-rolls or hand-offs, or just in the open court, it's credit to her ability to just pick the defense apart...She's so selfless, so I think that's key. She doesn't mind mixing it up."

GOLDEN STATE FORWARD GABBY WILLIAMS AND GUARD KAITLYN CHEN:

ON THE 19-0 RUN IN THE SECOND QUARTER:

Chen: "I feel like we stepped up our defense, and then when we were able to get stops, we were able to push in transition and get easy baskets. I feel like that really drove it, and we fed off the energy of Ballhalla. They were great tonight."

ON KAITLYN CHEN'S STYLE OF PLAY:

Williams: "She has fun while she plays, and I think in those intense moments, for me especially, I'm like that too. I have to have fun. I have to smile, I have to be up with my teammates in order for me to be at my best, and so when I'm playing alongside someone who's celebrating her teammates, who's celebrating herself. That's fun to celebrate too, because she's always, even when she's not on the court, you hear on the bench, she's always talking during timeouts. So it lifts your energy up, and you just feel looser when you play."

ON CREATING MOMENTUM:

Chen: "I think it was communication. Talking more, being more confident in what we're doing on defense, so that we can express it more to our teammates, and just energy."

Up Next: The Valkyries host Minnesota on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. on ION, 95.7 The Game, and the Audacy App.







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