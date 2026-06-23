Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream - 6/24/26
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Valkyries host Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream for the first of two straight matchups at Chase Center on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the Valkyries' first time facing Reese since she joined the Dream. The Dream have the best record in the Eastern Conference (12-4) and are tied for the second-best record in the league. Having dropped their last two games, the Valkyries are in seventh place with a 10-7 record.
The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Slam Magazine with Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton on the cover as the Valkyries celebrate Slam Night. Wednesday's game occurs during the WNBA's final 2-for-1 All-Star voting day, where your vote counts for double. Vote for your favorite Valkyries at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star.
Valkyries vs. Dream
Friday, June 19 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
WATCH: USA Network, KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App
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LAST TIME OUT
Kaitlyn Chen made her defender lose a shoe with a crossover move and made one of the Valkyries' few 3-pointers in their 92-73 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday. Chen (11 points) was one of four Valkyries to score in double figures and made one of their five 3-pointers as Golden State shot just 5-for-30 from behind the arc. The Aces had five players in double figures led by Jackie Young's 21 points, A'ja Wilson's 19 points and nine rebounds and 15 points and nine assists from Chelsea Gray. Golden State trailed by as many as 28 points in the loss, their largest deficit of the season. » Full Game Recap
COMPELLING NOTE:
Valkyries: Kaitlyn Chen has been very productive off the Valkyries' bench over the last four games, averaging 9.8 points per game in 18.6 minutes per game. Chen is shooting 65.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three over that span.
Dream: Dream forward Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, accomplishing the feat in 71 games. Reese has led the WNBA in rebounds per game in each of her first three seasons.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026
- Chicago Sky Waive Saylor Poffenbarger - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream - 6/24/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries to Host "Slam Night" on June 24 - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Honor Curt Miller as Sun Legend - Connecticut Sun
- Sonia Citron Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference - Washington Mystics
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 94, Toronto Tempo 87 - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Fever, Mercury Meet Again on Wednesday - Indiana Fever
- Tempo Poised to Make Women's Basketball History in Montreal - Toronto Tempo
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.22.26 - Seattle Storm
- Wings Outlast Seattle in Overtime - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose to Sun 92-63 - Chicago Sky
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Gabby Williams Eighth, Veronica Burton 33rd in Second All-Star Voting Returns
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream - 6/24/26
- Golden State Valkyries to Host "Slam Night" on June 24
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Aces 92, Valkyries 73
- Kaitlyn Chen Has Highlight-Reel Crossover, Valkyries Ice Cold from Three in Loss to Aces