Sky Lose to Sun 92-63

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky wrapped up their two-game road trip Monday night with a 92-63 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. The defeat dropped Chicago to 4-12 on the season.

Despite being in foul trouble, Kamilla Cardoso delivered another strong performance and led the Sky in scoring with 16 points and rebounds with 14. She recorded her sixth double-double of the season in the matchup, also notching two steals. Her 14 rebounds tied her season high.

Rookie Sydney Taylor continued her recent scoring output, reaching double figures for the fourth consecutive game with 10 points and two assists. Fellow rookie Gabriela Jaquez added five points and four rebounds.

After scoring just 11 points in the first quarter of their June 5 matchup, the Sky managed only 12 points in the first quarter tonight. That slow start carried through the rest of the outing.

With two teams leaning to a paint-oriented style of play in tonight's game, Connecticut controlled the game by winning nearly every major statistical category. The Sun outscored the Sky 52-24 in the paint, held a 33-18 advantage in bench scoring, and won the battle on the glass with a season-high 49 rebounds compared to Chicago's 28. Connecticut also created 14 fast-break points to the Sky's zero.

Connecticut built momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Chicago 31-18 to take a 17-point lead into halftime. The Sun's defense set the tone throughout the night, recording two blocks in the first quarter and three more in the third.

The Sky shot only 23.3% from the field and 13.3% from three in tonight's game, while the Sun shot 50% from the field and 30.8% from three.

The Sky now return home to play two games in a row at Wintrust Arena before tipping off in United Center on June 28. Chicago hosts Portland on Wednesday, June 24, at Wintrust Arena in the second meeting between the teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with local television coverage available on The U.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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