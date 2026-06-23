Chicago Sky Waive Saylor Poffenbarger

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky waived guard Saylor Poffenbarger, the team announced today.

The Sky signed Poffenbarger to a hardship contract on May 27. She appeared in five games with the team. The Sky now sit at 12 players on standard contracts and two on developmental contracts.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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