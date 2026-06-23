Chicago Sky Waive Saylor Poffenbarger
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky waived guard Saylor Poffenbarger, the team announced today.
The Sky signed Poffenbarger to a hardship contract on May 27. She appeared in five games with the team. The Sky now sit at 12 players on standard contracts and two on developmental contracts.
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