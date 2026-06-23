Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 94, Toronto Tempo 87
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 12-3 record.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the expansion Toronto Tempo is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 at home.
The Dream scored more than half of their points in the paint (50) and recorded a total of 28 bench points.
The Dream recorded its highest-scoring first half of the season, finishing the half with 59 points.
Canada, Gray, Howard, Reese, and Madina Okot all finished in double digit scoring.
Okot recorded a career high 18 points.
Howard finished the night with a team high of 5 three-pointers made.
Canada recorded her second consecutive 10+ assist performance and double-double ending with 13 assists and 11 points.
Gray tied her career high with 5 steals.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Rhyne Howard: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist
Allisha Gray: 18 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 5 steals
Madina Okot: 18 points, 7 rebounds
Jordin Canada: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals
Angel Reese: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists
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