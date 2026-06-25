Injury Update: Allisha Gray (6.24)

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - After sustaining an upper body injury in the 3rd quarter against the Golden State Valkyries, Allisha Gray has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.