Injury Update: Allisha Gray (6.24)
Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - After sustaining an upper body injury in the 3rd quarter against the Golden State Valkyries, Allisha Gray has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
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