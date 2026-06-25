Injury Update: Allisha Gray (6.24)
WNBA Atlanta Dream

Injury Update: Allisha Gray (6.24)

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


SAN FRANCISCO - After sustaining an upper body injury in the 3rd quarter against the Golden State Valkyries, Allisha Gray has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

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