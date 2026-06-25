Postgame Notes: MIN vs WAS (6.24.26)

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 78 (14-4), WASHINGTON MYSTICS 76 (8-8)

June 24, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Natasha Howard added 21 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the floor, also adding a season-high 15 rebounds, marking her fourth double-double of the season (60th career). Howard also dished out three assists, recorded two steals and had one blocked shot in tonight's contest.

Kayla McBride posted 19 points on 7-of-18 (46.7%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-14 (35.7%) from deep, also grabbing six boards, marking her third 5+ rebound/15+ point game of the season (51st career). McBride also dished out two assists and recorded one steal in tonight's win.

Olivia Miles totaled 21 points and posted five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in tonight's game. Tonight marked Miles' fifth 5+ assist/20+ point game of the season.

Team Notes

With a 78-76 win over the Mystics, the Lynx mark their fourth win of the season coming back from being down 12+ points and move to 8-1 when playing on the road.

Minnesota had six players, Nia Coffey, Howard, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Teaira McCowan, Miles, Courtney Williams, record one blocked shot in tonight's game, marking the third consecutive game the Lynx have recorded five or more blocks.

As a team, the Lynx finished tonight's game grabbing 37 boards, with 15 coming from Howard, marking the 12th game this season the Lynx recorded 35+ rebounds.







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