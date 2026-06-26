Lynx Total $19,000 in Donations to Women's Foundation of Minnesota

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the Women's Foundation of Minnesota as the beneficiary of the team's 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup charitable initiative. Through the partnership, $19,000 was donated to the foundation as a result of Minnesota's 6-1 Commissioner's Cup record. The donation will support the foundation's work to advance gender and racial equity and create greater opportunities for women and girls across Minnesota.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup provides teams with an opportunity to create impact both on and off the court. As the Lynx compete in the league's annual in-season tournament, each Commissioner's Cup game will generate support for the Women's Foundation of Minnesota. For each game during pool-play, victories earn $3,000 donations for the organization, while losses result in $1,000 contributions. An additional donation is awarded based on championship results, with $10,000 designated for the nonprofit partner of the Commissioner's Cup champion and $5,000 for the runner-up's selected organization.

"The Women's Foundation of Minnesota (WFM) is honored to be chosen by the Lynx for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Together, we can drive increased impact for Minnesota communities," said Women's Foundation of Minnesota President and CEO Gloria Perez. "Each year, WFM invests in community-led solutions through more than $5 million in grants to 200+ nonprofits leading innovative strategies so women and girls can thrive."

As a statewide community foundation, the Women's Foundation of Minnesota makes grants, invests in research, advocates for policy changes and forges cross-sector partnerships to ensure community-based, community-led solutions across Minnesota. Their work advancing economic security, leadership and opportunity reflects Minnesota's long-standing commitment to using sport as a vehicle for social impact. This partnership builds pathways for the next generation, grounded in meaningful, ongoing engagement across Minnesota.







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