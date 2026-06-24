Kelsey Plum out with Lower Left Leg Injury
WNBA Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum out with Lower Left Leg Injury

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release


LOS ANGELES - Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is out with a lower left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central