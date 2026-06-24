Kelsey Plum out with Lower Left Leg Injury

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is out with a lower left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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