Seven Players Score in Double Figures as Sky Secure Dominant Win over Fire, 101-78

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Portland Fire 101-78 in Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, June 24. The Sky are now 5-12 on the season, 2-6 at home and 4-5 against the Western Conference.

The Sky dominated the matchup from nearly start to finish in a total team effort. Seven individual players scored in double figures in the blowout victory. 2026 All-Star hopeful Skylar Diggins led the team in scoring with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Aicha Coulibaly had a career outing, going for a new high of 10 points, three rebounds and three stocks. Jacy Sheldon scored a season-high 14 points to go along with three assists and two blocks. She paired with Coulibaly and Natasha Cloud to help Chicago's bench unit take over the game and outscore Portland's 38-21. Cloud finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Sydney Taylor continued her All-Rookie campaign with 14 points and four assists while shooting 62.5% from the field and 50% from three. Kamilla Cardoso bolstered her case for her All-Star debut, going for 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Forward Azurá Stevens finished with her third double-double of the season. The 2021 WNBA champion finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes, the second most in any game she's played this season. Gabriela Jaquez strengthened her All-Rookie run notching her sixth double-figure scoring game in tonight's matchup, finishing the night with 10 points and five rebounds.

Four members of the Fire finished with at least 10 points in the loss. Veteran center Megan Gustafson spearheaded Portland's scoring effort with 17 points on a 50% clip from the floor, followed by second-year guard Sarah Ashlee Barker's 13 points, five boards and pair of assists in 26 minutes of action. Forward Emily Engstler and guard Carla Leite chipped in with 10 points apiece, with Leite registering a team-best six assists to round out the Fire's box score.

Other highlights include:

Aicha Coulibaly scored a career-high 10 points

Jacy Sheldon finished one block shy of tying her career high

Only four rookies in the WNBA have scored more points than Sydney Taylor, who has 170 total points through 15 career games with the Sky

Kamilla Cardoso is third in the WNBA in both total blocks (30) and multi-block games (9)

NEXT UP: The Sky face the Fire at home again on Friday, June 26 in Wintrust Arena. Friday's matchup is the final contest between the two teams this regular season. Chicago is now 2-0 against the expansion Fire.

In the season opener, the Sky won against the Fire 98-83 at the Moda Center in Portland. Chicago saw six players score in double figures. Kamilla Cardoso notched a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds alongside fellow veteran Skylar Diggins who tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Since their first meeting this season, the Sky was able to improve their shooting from the field from 40.8% to 51.5%. In Wednesday night's game, Megan Gustafson led Portland's offense with 17 points, shooting 66.7% (2 of 3) from beyond the arc, 100% (3 of 3) from the line, and 50% (6 of 12) from the field.

The Fire are led in scoring by Carla Leite, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. Emily Engstler is a force defensively, leading the team in both rebounds (4.7) and blocks (2.0) per game.

The game between Chicago and Portland tips off at 6:30 p.m. in Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 26 and will be broadcast on ION.

ALL-STAR WATCH

Skylar Diggins recorded her 13th 15+ point performance of the season in tonight's matchup. She is 17th on the all-time list, just two 15-point games shy of tying Brittney Griner

Diggins tallied her eighth game as the assist leader for the Sky, averaging 4.6 assists per game. Her 4.6 assists are the third-most by any player in the Eastern Conference. Only Caitlin Clark (8.2) and Jordin Canada (7.4) average more

Diggins is one of seven players in the league to average at least 14.5 points and 4.5 assists. She is one of four to put up those numbers on a nightly basis while shooting 38% from three or better

Kamilla Cardoso notched her sixth consecutive double digit game of the season, averaging 13.0 points per game

Cardoso entered the Sky's top 15 all-time scoring list after Monday's game. She is 39 points from jumping to No. 14 and 254 from entering the franchise's all-time top 10

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on an 11-3 run from 6:13 to 1:34 in the first quarter

Chicago went on an 11-3 run from 0:30 in the first quarter to 8:46 in the second quarter

The Fire went on a 14-6 run from 8:46 to 1:18 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 14-4 run from 4:35 to 0:29 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 26-8 run from 5:09 in the third quarter to 8:32 in the fourth quarter

The Sky went on a 15-6 run from 5:12 to 1:39 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Fire 55-39 in the second half

KEY STATS:

The Sky outscored the Fire in paint points 56-30

Chicago outscored Portland in fastbreak points 13-0

It was an impressive defensive outing for the Sky, holding Portland to zero fast-break points

The Sky's bench outscored the Fire's 38-21

Chicago recorded 22 second-chance points to Portland's seven

The Sky out-rebounded the Fire 38-29

Chicago scored 17 points off Portland's 12 turnovers

The Sky shot 52.2% (36 of 69) from the field

The Sky led by as many as 22 points

There were seven lead changes and four ties, the Sky didn't look back after 5:37 in the third quarter

Portland recorded three blocks in the first quarter

The Fire shot 50% (5 of 10) from deep in the opening frame

Chicago hit 11 field goals and saw seven different players score in the second quarter

The Sky outscored the Fire in points in the paint 30-8 in the first half

Chicago scored 83.3% of their points in the paint in the second quarter

The Sky went 12 of 15 from the free throw line in the third quarter, outscoring the Fire by seven from the charity stripe

Chicago sank 66.7% (8 of 12) of their shots from the field in the third quarter

CHICAGO NOTES:

Sydney Taylor accounted for 11 of the Sky's 22 points in the first quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Jacy Sheldon accounted for six of the Sky's 24 points in the first quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Skylar Diggins accounted for 13 of Chicago's 29 points in the third quarter (10 points, three points created from assists)

Azurá Stevens accounted for 10 of the Sky's 26 points in the fourth quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

Stevens tallied seven rebounds in the fourth quarter

PORTLAND NOTES:

Megan Gustafson accounted for nine of the Fire's 21 points in the first quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

Sarah Ashlee Barker accounted for eight of the Portland's 18 points in the first quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Carla Leite accounted for 14 of the Fire's 21 points in the third quarter (five points, nine points created from assists)

Leite accounted for four of Portland's 18 points in the fourth quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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