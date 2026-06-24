Gabby Williams Eighth, Veronica Burton 33rd in Second All-Star Voting Returns
Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton both remain in the second returns of the 2026 All-Star fan voting, each eclipsing six figures in votes. Williams has received the eighth-most votes overall (451,450) and ranks sixth among front court players. Burton ranks 33rd in voting (104,385) and 15th among guards. There are four starting spots in the backcourt and six in the front court, regardless of conference. Fans account for 50 percent of the votes, with media and players each accounting for the other 50 percent. Once the starters are finalized, WNBA head coaches will select the 14 reserves.
Williams, a 2025 All-Star, is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per game and is tied for fourth in total steals (27). She leads the Valkyries in points and steals. Williams is one of four WNBA players with at least 250 points, 60 rebounds and 25 steals this season, joined by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Natasha Howard.
Burton, the WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player, is averaging 12.8 points per game and a team-high 5.4 assists per game. Burton is ninth in the league in total assists (91) and 12th in assists per game.
Fans can vote for their favorite Valkyries at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. Fan votes count as double through June 24 at 8:59 p.m. (PT) for the final 2-for-1 voting day. All-Star fan voting concludes on June 27 at 8:59 p.m. (PT).
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