Connecticut Sun Honor Jasmine Thomas as Sun Legend

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun will honor Jasmine Thomas, a cornerstone of the franchise from 2015-2022, for her outstanding contributions and lasting impact on the organization. A true floor general and respected leader, Thomas ranks second all-time in assists (994) and steals (286), third in franchise history in games played (222) and three-pointers made (274), and sits seventh all-time in scoring (2489), reflecting her consistency and two-way excellence. Her toughness, durability, and leadership helped define an era of Sun basketball and left an indelible mark on the franchise. Thomas will be recognized during the Sun's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 PM EST at PeoplesBank Arena.

"I landed in Connecticut when I was still adjusting and figuring out who I was going to be in the league. I'm grateful for the coaches giving me the opportunity to develop. I enjoyed leaving everything I had out on the court, every game for the incredible teammates that I'm lucky to have played with. I love all the people I had the chance to work with in operations, front office and the arena staff. The Sun organization and their fans embraced and believed in me. The Sun and Mohegan will always hold a special place in my heart."

The Fairfax, Virginia native was selected 12th overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and was immediately traded to the Washington Mystics where she spent two seasons before heading to the Atlanta Dream. Jasmine joined the Connecticut Sun in 2015 and became the Sun's starting point guard. She flourished in her role with the Sun, eventually making an All-Star appearance in 2017 and leading Connecticut to their first playoff appearance since 2012. With Thomas at the helm, the Sun made playoff appearances from 2017-2019, including a trip to the 2019 WNBA Finals marking the team's first time since 2005. Jasmine's career with Connecticut features two Eastern Conference Player of the Week nods (September 2016, July 2017) three WNBA All-Defensive First Team honors (2017-19), two WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors (2016, 2021), and true to her spirit of uplifting her community, two Community Assist Awards (August 2019, June 2021).

After announcing her retirement from professional basketball in January of 2024, Thomas joined the Dallas Wings as the Director of Player Programs and Development Coach. Prior to the 2025 season, Thomas was elevated to Vice President of Basketball Operations & Assistant General Manager.

Thomas' No. 5 will join current Sun Legends Jonquel Jones (35), Taj McWilliams-Franklin (11), Margo Dydek (12), Nykesha Sales (42), Katie Douglas (23), Lindsay Whalen (13), and Asjha Jones (15) in the rafters at Mohegan Sun Arena.







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