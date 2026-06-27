Sun Build Win Streak over Mystics, Win, 68-57

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (4-15) defeated the Washington Mystics (8-9) 68-57 to on Friday inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan led the Sun with 12 points apiece while Kennedy Burke chipped in with 11 points. Brittney Griner and Charlisse Leger-Walker earned 10 points each. Nelson-Ododa led on the boards with nine rebounds and Leger-Walker and Lacan both dished out five assists in the feat.

Shakira Austin got the scoring started with two back-to-back buckets giving the Mystics an early 5-0 lead. Griner opened the scoring column for the Sun finding her shot from inside the paint. The Sun went on a 6-0 run with Nelson-Ododa, Leger-Walker and Diamond Miller giving Connecticut a 10-9 lead. Washington took a 14-12 lead after rookie Angela Dugalic used a drive to the basket for two. Despite trailing, the Sun defense logged three blocks and three steals holding the Mystics to 35.7 percent shooting.

After a quiet first frame Georgia Amoore recorded her first points of the game, finding the bottom of the net from 26'. Nelson-Ododa and Miller put the Sun within one at 17-16 each grabbing two points on the other end. Cotie McMahon added to the Mystics lead collecting two after driving inside for the layup. Connecticut soon found its rhythm and added unanswered points regaining the lead 23-19. The Sun continued to build on its momentum as Raegan Beers entered the contest and immediately found the net for two. Amoore brought an end to the scoring drought using her range for three to put the Mystic within four at 26-22. The Sun remained in front for the rest of the quarter despite the comeback efforts from Washington. Connecticut led 30-26 before the half with Lacan leading with six points.

Coming out of the half, Griner got started from down low collecting four points in consecutive makes pushing the Sun out 34-29. Amoore responded on the other end dropping in another three, but it was a layup from Kiki Iriafen that cut the Mystics deficit to just three at 34-31. Connecticut went on an 11-4 run with Nelson-Ododa at the helm taking a 10-point 45-35 lead. After a scoreless first half, Lauren Betts got her first points of the contest with two inside the post. Nelson-Ododa was the first player in double-digits after she used a floater to secure her tenth point of the game. The Mystics used trips to the free throw line, and shots from Amoore and Sonia Citron to cut the lead to five, 52-47 before the end of the third.

In the first two minutes of the fourth, the Mystics took a one point 53-52 lead, but Griner and Leger-Walker found the bottom of the net in back-to-back attempts from inside the paint for a 56-53 lead. The Leger-Walker was successful from deep after a dish from Lacan and extended the lead 59-53. Nelson-Ododa and Burke kept the Sun in front down the stretch knocking in five combined points for the 64-55 lead. In the final minute, Leger-Walker and Lacan's defense turned into two points for Lacan. With no time for the Mystics to mount a comeback Sun secured its second straight victory 68-57.

Game Notes:

The Sun held the Mystics to the fewest points in a half this season (26).

The Sun held Washington to its lowest point total this season (57).

Five Connecticut players earned double-digits in the win.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 68 12 18 22 16 Lacan/Nelson-Ododa- 12 Nelson-Ododa- 9 Leger-Walker/Lacan- 5

WASH 57 14 12 21 10 Amoore- 14 Iriafen-14 Amoore- 5

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun will host the Washington Mystics on Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 PM EST.







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