Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.25.26

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm opened the game shooting 59.1% from the field in the first quarter, paced by Dominique Malonga, who scored nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting in just eight minutes. Seattle went on a 17-7 run spanning the first two quarters and went into halftime up by eight points. The Storm's starters powered Seattle in the third quarter, scoring 22 of the team's 24 points (91.7% of the team's total point production). In the fourth quarter, the Storm used a 9-0 run to take a 16-point lead, the largest of the night. Seattle stayed ahead for the 99-88 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm notched season highs in points in the paint (54), fast break points (21) and second chance points (20).

Seattle's 52% shooting from the field marks the team's best field goal percentage this season and their 39 made field goals ties a season high.

The Storm outrebounded the Liberty 39-28 and secured 13 offensive rebounds, which ties a season high.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Flau'jae Johnson set career highs for points (28), field goals made (11), three-point field goals made (4) and offensive rebounds (4). She also tied her career high with three steals and finished with nine total rebounds.

Dominique Malonga recorded her fifth 20+ point game of the season, shooting 9-for-12 from the field. She also grabbed 10 rebounds, securing her third double-double in the last four games. She became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach both 500 career points and 200 defensive rebounds.

Jade Melbourne scored a season-high 18 points, including nine in the third quarter. She shot 54.5% from the field and dished out a game-high seven assists.

Awa Fam added 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and six rebounds.

With 11 points, Natisha Hiedeman finished in double figures for the 11th straight game and eclipsed 2,000 career points.

LIBERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 26 points and eight rebounds. Leonie Fiebich added 19 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm takes on the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, June 27 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on KOMO and CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington State.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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