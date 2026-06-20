Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.20.26

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 24 17 20 12 73 N. Hiedeman (20) A. Fam (10) N. Hiedeman (4)

PHOENIX 19 29 33 12 93 V. Ayayi (18) V. Ayayi (11) N. Brochant (10)

STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm started the game with a strong first quarter, shooting 47.6% from the field while tallying nine points off five Mercury turnovers. Dominique Malonga powered the second quarter, shooting 50% (3-for-6) from the field, including 100% from downtown. Seattle used a 12-4 run late in the second quarter to cut a 14-point deficit to just seven going into halftime. Natisha Hiedeman went 100% (2-for-2) from the three-point line and sunk three free throws to record nine points during the third quarter, while Zia Cooke and Stefanie Dolson combined for an additional nine points off the bench. The Storm held the Mercury to 26.7% shooting from the field, the team's second-lowest fourth quarter shooting percentage in a game this season. Seattle stayed on pace with Phoenix in the fourth quarter, but ultimately the Mercury took the 93-73 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle shot 88.2% (15-for-17) from the free-throw line, the team's second highest free-throw percentage in a game this season.

The Storm attempted 70 field goals, marking the fifth time this season the team has attempted 70+ in a game.

Seattle forced 16 Phoenix turnovers and converted them for 16 points.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the three-point line. She was also 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and dished out a team-high four assists.

Flau'jae Johnson tallied 13 points and tied a game-high two blocks.

Dominique Malonga added 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Zia Cooke finished with 10 points off the bench, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

MERCURY HIGHLIGHTS

Valériane Ayayi led Phoenix with 18 points, Kahleah Copper added 17 and Noémie Brochant finished with 16.

UP NEXT: The Storm returns to Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, June 22 for a matchup against the Dallas Wings. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available to stream for Prime users in Washington state.







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