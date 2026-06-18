Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.17.26
Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm used a 16-5 run late in the opening frame to eliminate a nine-point deficit and finished the first quarter shooting 53.3% from the field, including 42.9% from beyond the arc. Seattle tallied 14 points in the paint during the second quarter and finished the first half with 20 points in the paint, compared to Portland's eight. The Storm came out strong after halftime and took their biggest lead of the game during the third quarter, up 12 over the Fire. Dominique Malonga powered the fourth quarter, recording seven of the team's 15 fourth-quarter points on 50% shooting from the field (3-for-6). Portland fought back in the fourth quarter to take the 94-89 win.
KEY STATS OF THE GAME
The Storm tallied season highs in points in the paint (40) and field goal percentage (47.8%), while tying a season-high 18 second chance points. The matchup featured nine lead changes and was tied 11 times.
STORM HIGHLIGHTS
Dominique Malonga scored 28 point s on 12 made field goals, both career highs. She recorded her fifth career double-double as she grabbed 11 rebounds and added three assists and a game-high three blocks. Natisha Hiedeman tallied 19 points, shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc, as well as six assists and four rebounds. She became just the second player in Storm history to record 16+ points and 5+ assists in four straight games. Awa Fam tied her career high with 18 points. She shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three, and grabbed five rebounds Jade Melbourne dished out a career-high eight assists in her return to the starting lineup, which connected for 19 additional points to go alongside her six.
FIRE HIGHLIGHTS
Bridget Carleton finished with 24 points and Carla Leite added 20 points alongside 10 assists.
UP NEXT: Seattle finishes its road trip in Phoenix on Saturday, June 20 at 12 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
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