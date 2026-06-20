Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is making its second and final appearance in Hartford on Saturday, July 2 in a highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings inside PeoplesBank Arena.

Fans are invited to attend the Hartford Fan Fest, taking place on Pratt Street from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM EST. This free, open-to-the-public event does not require a game ticket and will feature a lively atmosphere led by DJ WhyNot, along with performances from MiahV, Rapoet and Bap Pack, and the Shine Squad.

In collaboration with Hartford Parks & Recreation, the Fan Fest will also feature interactive basketball hoops, giving fans of all ages the opportunity to get in the game. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities along with games and food specials from local restaurants available on site.

Following the Fan Fest, the action continues inside PeoplesBank Arena with a battle of the Huskies as Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd face off against Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. The contest is set for an 8:00 PM EST tip-off and will be broadcast nationally on Prime.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.