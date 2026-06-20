Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest
WNBA Connecticut Sun

Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release


Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is making its second and final appearance in Hartford on Saturday, July 2 in a highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings inside PeoplesBank Arena.

Fans are invited to attend the Hartford Fan Fest, taking place on Pratt Street from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM EST. This free, open-to-the-public event does not require a game ticket and will feature a lively atmosphere led by DJ WhyNot, along with performances from MiahV, Rapoet and Bap Pack, and the Shine Squad.

In collaboration with Hartford Parks & Recreation, the Fan Fest will also feature interactive basketball hoops, giving fans of all ages the opportunity to get in the game. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities along with games and food specials from local restaurants available on site.

Following the Fan Fest, the action continues inside PeoplesBank Arena with a battle of the Huskies as Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd face off against Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. The contest is set for an 8:00 PM EST tip-off and will be broadcast nationally on Prime.

Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026


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