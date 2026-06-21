Wings Soar With Comeback Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings erased a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky, 93-92, in front of a sold-out College Park Center on Saturday night. With 12.5 seconds left in the game, Li Yueru converted a pair of clutch free throws to put the Wings ahead for the first time on the night and secure the win. With the victory, Dallas improves to 10-6 on the season, matching their 2025 regular season win total, while Chicago drops to 4-11 on the year.

Jessica Shepard led the Wings with 21 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes of action. The outing marks her third 20-point game of the season and fifth of her WNBA career. Paige Bueckers added 19 points, seven rebounds, a game- and team-best eight assists, two steals and one block. She scored ten of the Wings' final 12 points in the closing 2:27 of the fourth quarter.

Rookie Azzi Fudd notched 13 points, a career-high five rebounds, two assists, one steal and a career-high four blocks in 33 minutes of play. Fudd is the only rookie guard in Wings history to record at least four blocks in a regular-season game. She also joins Seattle's Flau'jae Johnson as the only rookie in the WNBA this season to achieve the defensive feat. Arike Ogunbowale rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. The outing marked her 11th double-digit scoring performance of the year.

The deficit overcome was the largest for the Wings since erasing a 22-point deficit to defeat the LA Sparks 113-110 on Aug. 25, 2024. The 36-point fourth-quarter was the fourth-largest single-quarter outing in team history, and highest since that 2024 comeback win.

Dallas shot .452 overall,,400 from three and .810 from the free-throw line, compared to Chicago's clips of .471, .304 and .655, respectively. The Wings held the advantage in second-chance points (17-10) and fast break points (15-9), while the Sky led in paint points (48-38) and rebounds (43-35). Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with 26 points and nine rebounds.

The Wings and Sky match up for the final time during the 2026 regular season on Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Next up for Dallas is a road contest against the Seattle Storm on Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on WNBA League Pass.







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