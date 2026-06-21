Alanna Smith Injury Update

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith suffered an injury to her face in the first quarter of tonight's game against the Chicago Sky and will not return.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.