Alanna Smith Injury Update
WNBA Dallas Wings

Alanna Smith Injury Update

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release


Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith suffered an injury to her face in the first quarter of tonight's game against the Chicago Sky and will not return.

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