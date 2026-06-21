Alanna Smith Injury Update
Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith suffered an injury to her face in the first quarter of tonight's game against the Chicago Sky and will not return.
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