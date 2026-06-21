Sky Looking to Even Regular-Season Series against Wings

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky head south to Arlington tomorrow, June 20, eyeing a crucial road victory and redemption against a dangerous Dallas Wings squad. When these two teams met exactly one month ago on May 20 at Wintrust Arena, a high-functioning Wing's offense handed the Sky a tough 99-89 loss. Now with the season a third of the way done, the Sky are looking to take the second game in this best-of-three regular-season matchup.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Chicago put together a fierce six-game winning streak against Dallas before the Wings finally broke through with a win this past May. Tomorrow's battle represents a crucial opportunity for the Sky to recapture that regular-season dominance and avoid falling to 0-2 against the Wings this summer.

To secure a victory on the road, Chicago must assert its dominance in the paint. In their May matchup, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso put together a masterful performance, dropping a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting alongside 11 rebounds and five assists.

Chicago will need to rely on Cardoso and its interior depth to keep Dallas from controlling the glass. Neutralizing Dallas means containing center Jessica Shepard, who orchestrated the Wings' offense with an 18-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in their last meeting. Keeping Shepard off the boards will be key in preventing Dallas from launching their transition game.

Beyond the frontcourt, the Sky's backcourt faces an elite test against Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, who combined for 47 points in May. While veterans Natasha Cloud and Skylar Diggins will anchor the starting backcourt's lockdown strategy, Chicago's secondary rotation will be just as crucial. If activated, look for developmental standout Aicha Coulibaly to inject defensive grit off the bench, looking to build on the versatile, six-rebound spark she flashed against the overtime loss in Indiana.

Offensively, keep an eye on rookie guard Gabriela Jaquez, who is coming off an efficient 22-point, 3 assist performance against the New York Liberty. Alongside Jaquez, the explosive scoring of fellow rookie Sydney Taylor will be essential as she looks for her third-straight double digit game.

Blending Cardoso's imposing interior presence with the red-hot perimeter scoring of Jaquez and Taylor will give the Sky the balanced attack needed to counter the Wings' offensive firepower. Tying up the regular-season series against a Wings team sitting fourth in the Western Conference could spark a crucial mid-summer run for the Sky.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT inside College Park Center on Saturday night and will be nationally broadcast on CBS.







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