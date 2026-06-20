Indiana Fever Suffer Loss at Atlanta Dream

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever (9-7) dropped a 113-96 loss at the Atlanta Dream on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Arena. The Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for three-consecutive home games, beginning on Monday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET against the Phoenix Mercury, broadcast nationally on USA and locally on WTHR.

Indiana opened the game going 8-8 on their way to scoring the third-most points in any quarter in franchise history to take a 37-30 lead, led by 13 points from Caitlin Clark. With Kelsey Mitchell scoring 12 points in the second quarter, the Fever maintained their lead, up 59-56 at the halftime break.

Following a third quarter in which Atlanta outscored the Fever 28-15, the Dream took an 84-74 lead with one quarter remaining. The Dream maintained their lead throughout the fourth quarter, securing the win for the home side.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The Fever recorded the third-most points in a single quarter in franchise history, scoring 37 points in the first quarter, the most in any quarter since 2016.

Indiana's 59 points in the first half tied for the fifth most in a single half in franchise history. The first half also marked the fifth time the Fever have scored at least 59 points in a half against Atlanta, more than any other opponent in the team's history.

Boston finished the night with seven defensive rebounds, eclipsing 800 career defensive rebounds, becoming just the second player in Indiana Fever history to do so, the other being Tamika Catchings who made 2,399 in her career. Boston now has 806 career defensive rebounds.

Scoring two three-pointers, Boston matched her combined three-point total across the 2023-25 seasons, 17 made threes, doing so in just 15 games played this season.

Clark earned her 10th 20+ point scoring performance of 2026, the second most in the WNBA this season, only A'ja Wilson has more with 12. Clark earned her 10th 20+ point scoring performance of 2026, the second most in the WNBA this season, only A'ja Wilson has more with 12. With her 26 points and seven assists, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 300+ points and 100+ assists to start a season, doing so in 16 games, surpassing the previous record of 19 games set by herself in 2024. Clark currently has 317 points scored and 122 assists, the third and second most in the WNBA this season, respectively.

With seven assists, Clark extended her WNBA record of consecutive games with at least five assists to 55 games, 15 more than Courtney Vandersloot, who holds the second longest streak.

Clark earned her 10th 20+ point scoring performance of 2026, the second most in the WNBA this season, only A'ja Wilson has more with 12.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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