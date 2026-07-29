Indiana Fever Best Seattle Storm, 105-95, in Road Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







SEATTLE - The Indiana Fever (18-10) earned a season sweep over the Seattle Storm with a 105-95 win on Tuesday night, setting WNBA history with their 12th 100+ point scoring game of the season and fourth consecutive of such games. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 32 points, followed by 28 points from Kelsey Mitchell and a double-double from Monique Billings to take the victory.

Outscoring the Storm 37-20, the Fever took a 17-point lead in the first quarter, led by 11 points in three minutes from Sophie Cunningham, in addition to nine from Clark and eight from Billings. Following an injury to Aliyah Boston, the Storm went on a run, cutting into what was a 20-point lead for the Fever, but Indiana was able to grit it out for the remainer of the quarter to remain in front 58-47 at the halftime break.

The Storm outscored the Fever 25-18 in the third quarter, but 16 points from Clark helped Indiana maintain its lead heading into the final 10 minutes. With 18 points from Mitchell in the fourth quarter, the Fever reestablished their double-digit lead, securing the road victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark recorded her ninth 30+ point scoring game of her career with 32 points scored, one away from tying Tamika Catchings (10) for the second most in franchise history. The game marked Clark's fourth 30+ game of the season, tied with Kelsey Mitchell and Breanna Stewart for the third most in the league this season.

Caitlin Clark's 30+ points and 5+ assists mark the ninth of her career. All other Indiana Fever players across the history of the franchise have eight combined.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 12th consecutive 20+ point scoring game with 28 points scored, marking the third longest streak in league history, tied with Arike Ogunbowale and Breanna Stewart, one shy of the second most held by Diana Taurasi.

With four three-pointers made, Kelsey Mitchell surpassed 75 three-pointers made in a single season for the fifth season in her career, tied for the second most in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell also extended her WNBA record for most consecutive games with at least three 3PM to 12 games, totaling four three-pointers made on the night.

Monique Billings earned her second double-double of the season, finishing the night with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell's 18 points scored in the fourth quarter are good for the second most in a single quarter in franchise history, one shy of the franchise record of 19 points set by Mitchell herself on May 20, 2022 against Connecticut.

The Indiana Fever recorded their 12th 100+ point scoring game of the 2026 season, setting a new WNBA record for most of such games in a single season. The previous record of 11 games was set by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, a record which took them 40 games to do, the Fever did so in 28 games.

Additionally, the Fever surpassed 100+ points scored for the fourth consecutive game, setting a new record most consecutive games with 100+ points scored.

The Fever's 37 points scored in the first quarter are tied for the third most points in a single quarter in franchise history, three shy of the record of 40 points set on September 1, 2026 against the New York Liberty.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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