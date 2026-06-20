Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 113, Indiana Fever 96

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese ; this starting five has a 11-3 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Indiana Fever is now 36-34 overall and 21-12 at home.

The Dream finished the night with 113 total points, breaking the franchise record for most points scored in a single game. This marks the third consecutive 100+ point victory for the Dream.

The Dream was powered by a strong offense, shooting 50% from the field and finishing with 54 points in the paint.

The Dream forced 19 turnovers which resulted in 18 points scored.

Starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Reese all were in double digit scoring for the second consecutive game, a first time in franchise history that has happened in back-to-back games.

Hillmon recorded a season-high 19 points with 13 points recorded in the first quarter, her career high in points for a single quarter.

Following her 6th rebound of the night, the 2-time All-Star Reese recorded her 1000th career rebound. Reese achieved this historic milestone in only 79 games, becoming the fastest in WNBA history by 10 games. This season Reese leads the WNBA in rebounds, averaging 12.2 rebounds a game.

Canada recorded a double-double with 12 assists and 12 points also ending the night with no turnovers.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Rhyne Howard: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Allisha Gray: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Naz Hillmon: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Angel Reese: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Jordin Canada: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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