Chicago Sky Sign Chloe Bibby to Developmental Contract

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed forward Chloe Bibby to a developmental contract, the team announced today.

Bibby, 28, most recently was selected by the expansion Portland Fire in the 2026 Expansion Draft. She played in one preseason game with the club.

She made her WNBA regular season debut last year when she signed with the Golden State Valkyries. In five games with the team, she averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from three on 3.8 attempts.

She signed with the Indiana Fever later in the season, playing in nine games and averaging 3.9 points and shooting 39.1% from three. In total in the 2025 season, she averaged 4.8 points in 11.0 minutes while connecting on 40.5% of her 3.0 attempts per game.

Bibby ranked second on the Valkyries and first on the Fever in three-point rate.

The 6-foot-2 forward played collegiately with Mississippi State from 2017-20 and Maryland from 2020-22. In 150 total college games, she averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while making 35.5% of her threes. At Maryland, she recorded 12.5 points and five three-point attempts per game.

The Sky had an open developmental roster spot after guard/forward Aicha Coulibaly signed a rest-of-season hardship contract. Maddy Westbeld occupies the Sky's other developmental slot.

Bibby will wear No. 55 for the Sky. She will be available for Friday's game against Las Vegas, if activated.

Chicago continues the 2026 regular season on Friday, July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces in T-Mobile Arena at 9 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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