Minnesota Lynx Forward Natasha Howard Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced Lynx forward Natasha Howard has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 22-28. The weekly honor is the sixth of her career and her first since July 13, 2023.

During the week, the 6-2 forward averaged 21.0 points, shooting 16-of-30 (53.3%) from the floor, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games. Howard currently ranks second in the WNBA in field goal percentage (61.1%), along with third in steals (1.9), 13th in rebounds (8.2) and 14th in points (17.7) per game.

The Toledo, Ohio native posted 21 points on June 24 against the Washington Mystics, shooting 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the floor while adding a season-high 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, posting her second career 20+ point/15+ rebound game. On June 28, Howard totaled a team-high 21 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Her double-double performance moved Howard to 26th all-time in WNBA history for career double-doubles (61).

Howard totaled 29 rebounds during the week, marking the highest two-game rebounding total of her career, while extending her streak of 20+ point games to three, matching a career best. The forward is averaging 17.7 points, a career-high 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, along with 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game, while shooting a career-best 61.1% from the floor this season.

The Lynx will travel to New York to take on the Liberty on Friday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Watch the game on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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