Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - The WNBA announced today that Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 28.

The honour comes after one of the greatest individual scoring performances in WNBA history. Mabrey tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points in Toronto's 125-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 25, while also tying the league record with nine made three-pointers. The Tempo's 125 points established a new WNBA record for the most points scored in a regulation game.

"Marina has been playing with tremendous confidence and leadership," said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. "To see her make history the way she did while continuing to lead our group is incredibly special. This recognition is well deserved."

Across two games, Mabrey averaged 38.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 55.6 per cent from the field and 46.2 per cent from three-point range.

Mabrey became the third player in WNBA history to score 53 points in a game, matching the league's all-time single-game scoring record. Against Los Angeles, Mabrey shot 17-for-28 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line. Mabrey scored 19 points in the first quarter and finished with nine made three-pointers, tying another WNBA single-game record.

Earlier in the week, Mabrey opened Toronto's road trip with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal against the Atlanta Dream.

This marks Mabrey's second Eastern Conference Player of the Week honour this season after previously earning the award for games played May 25 through May 31.







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