Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 30, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)







This past week Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey tied a Women's National Basketball Association record for most points in a game with 53, the Indoor Football League's Athens expansion franchise named Rob Keefe its head coach, and the United States Hockey League announced the six West Coast markets targeted to launch teams by the 2027-28 season.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, United States Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, Texas League, Eastern League, California League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Witness history as Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo ties the single-game WNBA scoring record (53 PTS) and the single-game three-point record (9 3PM) in the 125-97 win vs. the Los Angeles Sparks. Mabrey tied the mark set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and by A'ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

Upon postgame review, the Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury's 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The latest hard foul involving Caitlin Clark has reignited criticism of the WNBA, with fans, coaches and analysts questioning whether the league is doing enough to protect its biggest star.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week - Week 6

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The new Indoor Football League (IFL) franchise coming to Athens, Georgia may not have a team name yet, but it now has a proven leader as head coach. Veteran coach Rob Keefe has been named the inaugural Head Coach and Director of Football Operations for the Athens franchise, which is set to begin play in 2027 at Akins Ford Arena. One of the most accomplished coaches in indoor football, Keefe most recently led the Bay Area Panthers to the 2023 IFL National Championship. Overall, he has won seven professional indoor football championships including three as a head coach. "The opportunity to build a team from the ground up, establish a winning culture, and connect with a community as passionate about football as Athens is incredibly exciting," said Keefe. "Our goal is to build a championship-caliber organization that the entire region can be proud of. I can't wait to get to work and begin assembling a team that reflects the toughness, character, and competitive spirit of this community." Over the past three seasons with Bay Area, Keefe compiled a 39-13 overall record, leading the Panthers to three consecutive playoff appearances, a league title, and back-to-back Western Conference regular-season championships with 13-3 records in both 2024 and 2025. His defenses consistently ranked among the league's best, including the IFL's top-ranked defense in 2025.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers have announced that the organization has released Head Coach Ron James from his duties, effective immediately. Defensive Coordinator Larry Hendrix has been named the interim head coach and will lead the team through the remainder of the 2026 Indoor Football League season. James returned for a second consecutive season in 2026 after re-signing with the team during the offseason. A veteran football coach with more than 30 years of experience, James previously earned Arena Football League Coach of the Year honors in 2012 and 2017 and brought extensive professional and collegiate coaching experience to Northern Arizona."We appreciate Coach James for his time, effort, and commitment to the Northern Arizona Wranglers organization," said Wranglers ownership. "These decisions are never easy, but after careful evaluation, we believe this change is in the best interest of the team as we move forward. We wish Coach James the best in his future endeavors."

Canadian Football League

CFL will not allow QB Brendan Sorsby to join any of its teams this season

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the club has acquired quarterback Dru Brown and a second round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft (previously traded by Winnipeg to Ottawa), in exchange for Winnipeg's first round selection in 2027 and a second round selection in 2028 (conditional). Brown (5-11, 200; Oklahoma State; born: March 21, 1997, in Palo Alto, CA) first came to the CFL with the Blue Bombers in 2021 and spent three seasons with the club, appearing in 38 games over that span and going 2-1 in his three starts while also being a member of the 2021 Grey Cup championship team. Brown appeared in 11 games with Ottawa in 2025 and completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,389 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In his first season with Ottawa the team was 8-6 in his 14 starts and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as he threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that the football club has signed American quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Bethel-Thompson suited up in 15 games last season for the Montreal Alouettes, including eight starts, completing 155 of 243 pass attempts for 1,746 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. The veteran quarterback has spent seven seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-22), Edmonton Elks (2024) and Alouettes (2025), completing 1,598 of 2,394 passes for 18,755 yards with 103 touchdowns and 69 interceptions. He is a two-time CFL East-All Star (2021, 22) and a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Argos (2017, 22), including winning his second championship with head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "We're excited to add a player like McLeod to our football club. I've worked with him in the past, and I know the type of competitor he is," said Ryan Dinwiddie, Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "He's a veteran quarterback with a lengthy resume and the experience he brings will be a valuable addition to our organization. He's seen just about every situation in the game and we're looking forward to having him in our locker room."

United Football League

The United Football League is continuing to provide its players a pathway to the NFL as 47 players in total have now participated in workouts and/or signed with NFL teams since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season, as teams continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp and the upcoming NFL season. The latest round of workouts to take place include five members of the DC Defenders (LB Micah Baskerville, RB Deon Jackson, LB Curtis Jacobs, WR Cornell Powell, LB Brandon Smith) and a member of the Louisville Kings (DE Xavier Carlton). To date, 23 UFL players have signed NFL contracts since the league's offseason commenced on June 15, compared to 10 UFL player signings in the first week of the 2025 offseason. The 23 signings to date represent players from seven of the eight UFL clubs joining 10 NFL organizations. The Detroit Lions lead all NFL teams with four UFL players signed, followed by the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints with three. The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have each signed two UFL players, while the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one each.

Top 10 Plays of the 2026 UFL Season

HOCKEY

United States Hockey League

Backed by Hockey Hall of Famers Luc Robitaille, Joe Sakic, and Teemu Selanne, the United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced the six West Coast markets targeted to launch teams by the 2027-28 season, along with the accompanying partners committed to expanding access to the Tier-I American development path. Owners / Markets - Shawn Hicks and Joe Sakic / San Diego, California - John Moreland and Teemu Selänne / Orange County, California - Leorjay Sports / Simi Valley, California - Mark Heintz / Northern California - Justin Reynolds / Prescott Valley, Arizona - Ben Robert / Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are excited to have received tremendous interest from potential owners upon announcing our plans to expand to the West Coast," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "Expanding to that part of the country is essential to our role in serving the NHL, NCAA, and USA Hockey, which is to develop elite hockey players by providing them with the resources to be the best versions of themselves, on and off the ice. We are thankful to Luc Robitaille, Tom Garrity, Ben Robert, the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks for their support of a process that will provide more opportunities for players in the U.S."

USHL announces plans for western expansion

The Nashville Predators select Wyatt Cullen tenth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. Country music superstar Luke Bryan does the honours of making the announcement. Cullen, a Moorhead, Minn. native and Minnesota commit, had nine goals and 24 assists in 48 USHL games over two seasons. He joins Seth Jones (2013), Eeli Tolvanen (2017), and Ryker Lee (2025) as players from the USHL drafted in the first round by the Predators.

American Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon that Joel Ward has been named Head Coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Ward becomes the third head coach in franchise history. Ward, 45, rejoins the Silver Knights for his first professional head coaching position. "I am honored to be the next head coach of the Silver Knights," said Ward. "To earn my first head coaching job in Henderson, where my coaching career began, is a privilege. The Vegas Valley has been home for my family and I for six years, during which time I have learned from some incredible people in the game. I am eager to start this next chapter, lead a top contender in Henderson, and continue developing the future of the Golden Knights." The North York, Ontario native has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Golden Knights organization, serving as an assistant coach for the Golden Knights from 2023-26 and as an assistant with the Silver Knights from 2020-23.

ECHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have extended its ECHL affiliation agreement with the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois. The Solar Bears will continue to serve as the "AA" affiliate for the Lightning over the next two seasons. "We're incredibly grateful of our continued partnership with the Solar Bears," said BriseBois. "Chris Heller, Matt MacDonald and the entire organization have created a first-class environment with a winning culture focused on player development, while also helping grow the game of hockey throughout the State of Florida. The Lightning look forward to the Solar Bears serving as our affiliate for another two seasons." "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Julien BriseBois and his staff have continued to be first-class partners through our first eight seasons working together. With the geographical proximity of our two teams, the impact of our relationship in our respective communities is immense and plays a key factor in the growth of the game at the grassroots level in Central Florida."

The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced that the team will host an Outdoor Game versus the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 31, 2027, at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The event marks the first-ever outdoor professional hockey game in Southwest Michigan, the second regular-season professional hockey game played outdoors in the state (2014: Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium), and the third time Toledo and Kalamazoo have met outdoors (2014 and 2021). "Hockey has always had a special place in Kalamazoo, and this game is a celebration of everything that makes our hockey community unique," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "What excites me most is seeing college hockey and professional hockey come together in a way that highlights the future of our sport in this community."

K-Wings will play Toledo Walleye in outdoor game at Waldo Stadium during upcoming season

The New Mexico Goatheads have officially found the first head coach in franchise history. The organization announced today that Zack Stortini has been named head coach ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center. From the beginning, Zack stood out because of the energy and leadership he brings to a locker room," said Goatheads General Manager, Jared Johnson. "He understands the importance of culture, accountability, and building a team that fans can rally behind. This is a massive moment for our organization, and we're excited to have Zack leading us into our inaugural season. Most recently, Stortini served as an assistant coach with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League following three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves. Throughout his coaching career, he has developed a reputation for connecting with players and helping establish strong team cultures while working alongside several NHL prospects.

SPHL

The SPHL announced that the Pee Dee IceCats, based in Florence, SC, have been fully approved for membership for the upcoming 2026-27 season after completing the league's application process. Now entering its 23rd season, SPHL comprises 13 member clubs throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States.

Professional Women's Hockey League

In a virtual press conference, the Montréal Victoire announced that captain Marie-Philip Poulin will undergo surgery on her ACL and meniscus this summer following further medical evaluation of injuries sustained during the 2025-26 season. "I played as best I could with a torn ACL and meniscus because I wanted to be part of this journey that led us to hoist the Walter Cup," said Poulin. "It was with this goal in mind that I worked tirelessly to return to the game this season. It has become clear that if I want to continue playing at a high level, surgery is necessary. In the short term, it's a difficult choice, but if I take a step back and think about the years ahead, the decision is obvious. I'm going to focus all my energy on my recovery once the surgery is done so that I can return to the game in the best physical form possible." The organization will continue to support Poulin throughout her surgery, rehabilitation, and recovery. Her surgery is scheduled for late July, and the team will provide updates as appropriate.

PWHL adds Ilitch Co. and Kilmer Sports Ventures as investors. Stan Kasten, advisory board member at PWHL, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the league's securement of first outside investments.

Ontario Hockey League

With the 3rd pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the Vancouver Canucks select Caleb Malhotra. Caleb Malhotra got the OHL started, going 3rd overall to the Vancouver Canucks to become the highest-drafted player in Brantford Bulldogs club history.

Western Hockey League

With the 4th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, the hometown Buffalo Sabres select Daxon Rudolph! Defenseman Prince Albert (WHL)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The St. Louis Blues select forward Maddox Dagenais with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The first QMJHL player chosen was Québec Remparts forward Maddox Dagenais, who was selected 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues. Dagenais finished the 2025-26 season with 62 points in 62 games, including 30 goals.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Questions are growing about the future of Ottawa's National Lacrosse League franchise after season ticket holders were told the Black Bears will not play at the Canadian Tire Centre this fall. CTV's Camille Wilson reports ticket holders are receiving refunds but have been given little information about what comes next for the team. The Ottawa Black Bears referred questions to the National Lacrosse League, which has not publicly commented on the situation. Fans say they hope the organization provides clarity on whether professional lacrosse will return to Ottawa.

The National Lacrosse League is aware that following its termination of GF Lacrosse LLC's ownership of the Ottawa Black Bears, the club informed season ticket holders that the "Black Bears will no longer be playing at the Canadian Tire Centre." The NLL intention is to keep the franchise in the Ottawa-Gatineau region and continue to grow the Black Bear's loyal and passionate fan base.

Premier Lacrosse League

Top Plays of Week 6

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC captured the first NWSL Challenge Cup title in club history defeating the Kansas City Current 2-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. Esther González opened the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half before Jordynn Dudley sealed the victory with a breakaway goal in the 79th minute. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger delivered a standout performance with several key saves to preserve the clean sheet as Gotham claimed its first trophy of the 2026 season. From my position as the head coach, I've been super proud of the group of players and staff," said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Today we played arguably the best team at scoring goals over the last couple of years, and we were able to really limit their chances and get another clean sheet. I'm super proud of them because of the way they work every day. When we're back in New Jersey, when we travel and when we have to go through so many things, they always find a way to come out on top. When Tierna [Davidson] and Mandy [Freeman] were lifting that trophy, it was really a moment of pride because it's also a trophy that we didn't have as a club. It was a big day for us."

Here are the highlights

BASEBALL

Texas League

Diamondbacks No. 5 prospect Demetrio Crisantes hits for the cycle for Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. The second one in franchise history.

Eastern League

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin homers in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Altoona Curve

California League

Dodgers No. 29 prospect Brady Smith logs a career-high 11 strikeouts across six scoreless frames for Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

Fernando Morales has been named head coach for LOVB Madison for the 2026/27 season. An accomplished leader on the international and collegiate stage, Morales joins Madison after serving as an assistant for LOVB Nebraska in 2026. His extensive background includes leading national teams during major tournament runs, a successful tenure revitalizing a collegiate volleyball team and a decade-long career competing as a professional. "I am really excited to be a part of a great volleyball community like Madison," said head coach Morales, "Madison fans support their sports in a unique way and women's volleyball is one of the town's favorites. I can't wait to be there, see it, and live it." Morales led the South Korean Women's National Team across 2024's Volleyball Nations League cycle. Before taking that role, he guided the Puerto Rican Women's National Team through an era defined by multiple podium appearances, securing silver at the 2021 NORCECA Championship and both the Pan American Cup and Central American and Caribbean Games in 2023, in addition to a 2022 FIVB Challenger Cup bronze.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 9 of the 2026 season!







Indoor Football League Stories from June 30, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.