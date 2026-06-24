League Announces Markets, Partners for West Coast Expansion

Published on June 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Backed by Hockey Hall of Famers Luc Robitaille, Joe Sakic, and Teemu Selanne, the United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced the six West Coast markets targeted to launch teams by the 2027-28 season, along with the accompanying partners committed to expanding access to the Tier-I American development path.

Owners / Markets

Shawn Hicks and Joe Sakic / San Diego, California

John Moreland and Teemu Selänne / Orange County, California

Leorjay Sports / Simi Valley, California

Mark Heintz / Northern California

Justin Reynolds / Prescott Valley, Arizona

Ben Robert / Phoenix, Arizona

"We are excited to have received tremendous interest from potential owners upon announcing our plans to expand to the West Coast," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "Expanding to that part of the country is essential to our role in serving the NHL, NCAA, and USA Hockey, which is to develop elite hockey players by providing them with the resources to be the best versions of themselves, on and off the ice. We are thankful to Luc Robitaille, Tom Garrity, Ben Robert, the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks for their support of a process that will provide more opportunities for players in the U.S."

Before serving as President of the Kings and helping lead the USHL's West Coast expansion, Robitaille played 19 years in the NHL, primarily with Los Angeles, and was an eight-time NHL All-Star. Sakic played his entire 20-year NHL career with the Avalanche organization as a 12-time NHL All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup champion. Since retiring, he has worked in Colorado's front office, where he won another Cup and currently serves as the team's President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. Selänne played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets, Ducks, Sharks and Avalanche. He won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks and was a 10-time NHL All-Star. Teemu's son, Eetu, played two seasons for the Madison Capitols from 2015-17 before an NCAA career.

"Not only will this expansion increase accessibility and visibility for kids on the West Coast, but it will also expand the opportunity for those looking to play NCAA and professional hockey across the U.S.," said Selänne. "As a former USHL parent, I understand the value the League provides its players and am excited to be part of demonstrating how its approach to safety, education, and on-ice development is optimized for players to progress at their own pace."

Incoming owners are scheduled to meet with League personnel in July to determine the necessary items for a 2027-28 launch, including venues, leases, and team branding.

"Taking the USHL west will help the growth of hockey and competition at all levels, from youth through professional. Junior hockey represents a critical juncture in a young player's development," said Sakic. "The League's model, which mirrors college hockey's practice-to-game ratio and balance of games on the weekends, creates an atmosphere where players are preparing for the next step in their personal and professional careers, often in the NCAA, and where scouts can watch prospects' development over a longer timeline. We are excited for the next steps that will draw the USHL closer to the western states by 2027."

The USHL's western expansion will continue to provide access and exposure to its development path that has recently resulted in international success. Twenty-one players on the 2026 U.S. Olympic men's hockey gold-medal-winning team played in the USHL, including California native Auston Matthews (NTDP/Toronto Maple Leafs), Jake Guentzel (Sioux City Musketeers/Omaha/Tampa Bay Lightning), and Jaccob Slavin (Chicago Steel/Colorado College/Carolina Hurricanes). Other notable USHL alumni in the NHL include Arizona natives Matthew Knies (Tri-City Storm/Minnesota/Toronto Maple Leafs) and Josh Doan (Chicago Steel/Arizona State/Buffalo Sabres), as well as California native Devin Cooley (Muskegon Lumberjacks/Denver/Calgary Flames).

"We couldn't be more excited about the expansion into the West of the USHL. This has been a collaborative effort between an influential group of partners all sharing the same vision of growing the game of hockey," said Robitaille. "Each of these new markets has stepped up and is committed to the overall vision. Ultimately, this will contribute huge benefits to Tier-I players and will only enhance the aspirations of youth hockey players everywhere."

Comprised of sixteen member clubs across Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, the USHL is the only Tier-I junior hockey league in the United States. Madison was the last expansion team to join the League in 2014.

"It's an exciting day with the additional news around USHL expansion," said Pat Kelleher, Executive Director of USA Hockey. "As hockey continues to grow - and we work with our many stakeholders to advance the game - we're thankful to those investing in the future of our sport and creating additional opportunities for young players to develop and compete at the Tier-I level."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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