K-Wings Announce Outdoor Game at Waldo Stadium in 2027

Published on June 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the team will host an Outdoor Game versus the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 31, 2027, at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium.

The event marks the first-ever outdoor professional hockey game in Southwest Michigan, the second regular-season professional hockey game played outdoors in the state (2014: Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium), and the third time Toledo and Kalamazoo have met outdoors (2014 and 2021).

The Outdoor Game Postgame Skate Ticket Package will go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

"Hockey has always had a special place in Kalamazoo, and this game is a celebration of everything that makes our hockey community unique," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "What excites me most is seeing college hockey and professional hockey come together in a way that highlights the future of our sport in this community."

Since opening in 1939, Waldo Stadium has stood as one of Kalamazoo's most recognizable sports landmarks. Named in honor of Western Michigan University's first president, Dwight B. Waldo, the historic venue has hosted generations of Bronco football and countless memorable moments for the community.

In a first for the storied facility, Waldo Stadium will transform into an outdoor hockey venue. Before the Wings and Walleye take the ice, rivals Michigan and Western Michigan will become the first teams to play hockey at the stadium on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027, adding another chapter to one of Southwest Michigan's most iconic sports venues.

"The opportunity to play an Outdoor Game at Waldo Stadium is something our players, staff, and fans will remember for a long time," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Outdoor hockey brings a different energy and atmosphere, and to do it at home, in front of our fans, against a rival like Toledo makes it even more special. Moments like this don't come around often, and we're excited to bring our storied tradition to this historic venue."

Kalamazoo has won its previous two outdoor games in Toledo. The K-Wings bested the Walleye 2-1 in the first-ever ECHL outdoor game on Dec. 27, 2014, behind 22 saves from ECHL Hall of Fame netminder turned coach Joel Martin in front of 11,222 fans at Fifth Third Field. The K-Wings then skated to a 3-2 shootout victory on Dec. 26, 2021, behind 41 of 43 stops by current Columbus Blue Jackets starting netminder Jet Greaves at Fifth Third Field.

"In many ways, this Outdoor Game is a preview of what's ahead," Will said. "Beginning in 2027, Broncos and K-Wings alike will call the Kalamazoo Event Center home, creating a shared space for hockey fans of all ages and backgrounds. This partnership with Western Michigan University reflects a bigger vision of growing the game, creating unforgettable experiences and bringing our community together through hockey.

"Waldo Stadium will provide an incredible backdrop, but the real story is what this event represents for the future of hockey in Kalamazoo."

Please stay tuned to kwings.com and the K-Wings social media channels for more information.







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