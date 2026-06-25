Joel Ward Named Head Coach of Henderson Silver Knights

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 25, that Joel Ward has been named Head Coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Ward becomes the third head coach in franchise history.

Ward, 45, rejoins the Silver Knights for his first professional head coaching position.

"I am honored to be the next head coach of the Silver Knights," said Ward. "To earn my first head coaching job in Henderson, where my coaching career began, is a privilege. The Vegas Valley has been home for my family and I for six years, during which time I have learned from some incredible people in the game. I am eager to start this next chapter, lead a top contender in Henderson, and continue developing the future of the Golden Knights."

The North York, Ontario native has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Golden Knights organization, serving as an assistant coach for the Golden Knights from 2023-26 and as an assistant with the Silver Knights from 2020-23.

"We are excited to have Joel lead our team in Henderson. This is a great next step for him on his coaching journey," McCrimmon said. "Joel is a respected coach and former player that we've been grateful to have as a key part of our organization for six seasons. His exceptional ability to connect with players and staff members will have a meaningful impact on the development of our prospects, while his experience and leadership will help us continue to build a winning environment in Henderson."

Ward played parts of 11 seasons in the National Hockey League from 2006-18, appearing in 726 games for the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and San Jose Sharks. He collected 133 goals and 304 points in his NHL career. He also appeared in 83 career playoff games, registering 22 goals and 52 points.

His professional playing career also included 209 AHL games with the Houston Aeros, and he represented Canada at the 2014 World Championship.

"We are pleased to welcome Joel as our next head coach in Henderson," said Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz. "Joel has proven to be a strong hockey mind, with a solid foundation first as a player and then as a coach. He has been a life-long overachiever in the game and has shown during his time with our organization that he is both a confident leader and a strong communicator and teacher."

Prior to his professional career, Ward played four seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island. In 2005 he was recognized with the Kelly Trophy as the CIS Most Valuable Player, as well as the R.W. Pugh Award as the CIS Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Ward succeeds Ryan Craig, who served as the head coach of the Silver Knights from 2023-26 and was named the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on June 17.

The Silver Knights will introduce Ward publicly at a news conference next week (details to come).







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