Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their regular season schedule for the 2026-27 American Hockey League season. The Silver Knights will begin their seventh AHL season at Lee's Family Forum on October 3 against the Bakersfield Condors.
The 72-game schedule, featuring 36 homes games at Lee's Family Forum and 36 road games, will include contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Condors, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. The Silver Knights will also play four games each - two at home and two on the road - against the Central Division's Texas Stars and Iowa Wild.
The 2026-27 campaign will be the Silver Knights' first season under Head Coach Joel Ward.
The home schedule features six Kids Day Sundays, when fans 14 and under will receive a special giveaway and be invited to walk onto the ice for a post-game slapshot. All Saturday home games, except the season finale, will begin at 6:00 p.m. All Sunday home games will begin at 5:00 p.m.
The Silver Knights will play 11 of their first 15 games on home ice and nine of their final 11, including the regular season finale on April 10 vs the Wranglers.
The broadcast schedule, as well as the full schedule of theme and promotional nights at Lee's Family Forum, will be announced in the near future.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2026-27 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
All games are subject to change. All times local.
OCTOBER
Saturday Oct. 3 vs Bakersfield 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Oct. 4 vs Bakerfield 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Oct. 10 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Wednesday Oct. 14 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Oct. 17 @ Ontario 6:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Friday Oct. 23 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Oct. 24 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Oct. 28 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Oct. 30 @ Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Saturday Oct. 31 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
NOVEMBER
Friday Nov. 6 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Nov. 7 vs San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Thursday Nov. 12 vs Calgary 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Nov. 14 vs Calgary 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Nov. 18 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Nov. 21 @ Bakersfield 7:10 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Sunday Nov. 22 @ Ontario 3:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Wednesday Nov. 25 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Nov. 27 vs Abbotsford 1:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Nov. 28 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
DECEMBER
Tuesday Dec. 1 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Dec. 5 @ Abbotsford 5:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum
Sunday Dec. 6 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum
Wednesday Dec. 9 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Dec. 11 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena
Saturday Dec. 12 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena
Wednesday Dec. 16 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Saturday Dec. 19 vs Ontario 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Dec. 20 vs Ontario 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Monday Dec. 28 @ Calgary 6:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome
Wednesday Dec. 30 @ Calgary 6:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome
JANUARY
Saturday Jan. 2 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum
Sunday Jan. 3 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum
Wednesday Jan. 6 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Jan. 8 @ Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Saturday Jan. 9 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Friday Jan. 15 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena
Saturday Jan. 16 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena
Wednesday Jan. 20 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Saturday Jan. 23 vs Iowa 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Jan. 24 vs Iowa 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Jan. 27 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Jan. 29 @ Iowa 7:00 p.m. CT Casey's Center
Saturday Jan. 30 @ Iowa 6:00 p.m. CT Casey's Center
FEBRUARY
Wednesday Feb. 3 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Friday Feb. 5 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Feb. 6 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Feb. 12 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena
Saturday Feb. 13 @ San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena
Wednesday Feb. 17 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Feb. 19 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center
Saturday Feb. 20 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center
Tuesday Feb. 23 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome
Wednesday Feb. 24 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome
Sunday Feb. 28 vs San Diego 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
MARCH
Friday Mar. 5 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Mar. 6 vs Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Tuesday Mar. 9 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Wednesday Mar. 10 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Friday Mar. 12 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Sunday Mar. 14 @ San Diego 5:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Friday Mar. 19 vs Texas 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Mar. 20 vs Texas 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Mar. 24 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Mar. 27 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Mar. 28 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Mar. 31 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
APRIL
Saturday Apr. 3 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Apr. 4 vs Abbotsford 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Apr. 7 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Friday Apr. 9 vs Calgary 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Apr. 10 vs Calgary 3:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Season tickets for the 2026-27 Silver Knights season are now on sale and can be purchased here. Fans can also place group deposits now to secure priority access to the best available seating, preferred pricing, select games, and exclusive fan experiences, including postgame group photos, national anthem performances, and intermission performances.
Information on partial ticket plans and single-game tickets will be available soon.
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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