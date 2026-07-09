Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their regular season schedule for the 2026-27 American Hockey League season. The Silver Knights will begin their seventh AHL season at Lee's Family Forum on October 3 against the Bakersfield Condors.

The 72-game schedule, featuring 36 homes games at Lee's Family Forum and 36 road games, will include contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Condors, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. The Silver Knights will also play four games each - two at home and two on the road - against the Central Division's Texas Stars and Iowa Wild.

The 2026-27 campaign will be the Silver Knights' first season under Head Coach Joel Ward.

The home schedule features six Kids Day Sundays, when fans 14 and under will receive a special giveaway and be invited to walk onto the ice for a post-game slapshot. All Saturday home games, except the season finale, will begin at 6:00 p.m. All Sunday home games will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The Silver Knights will play 11 of their first 15 games on home ice and nine of their final 11, including the regular season finale on April 10 vs the Wranglers.

The broadcast schedule, as well as the full schedule of theme and promotional nights at Lee's Family Forum, will be announced in the near future.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2026-27 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Saturday Oct. 3 vs Bakersfield 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Oct. 4 vs Bakerfield 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Oct. 10 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Wednesday Oct. 14 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Oct. 17 @ Ontario 6:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Friday Oct. 23 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Oct. 24 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Oct. 28 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Oct. 30 @ Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Saturday Oct. 31 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

NOVEMBER

Friday Nov. 6 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Nov. 7 vs San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Thursday Nov. 12 vs Calgary 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Nov. 14 vs Calgary 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Nov. 18 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Nov. 21 @ Bakersfield 7:10 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Sunday Nov. 22 @ Ontario 3:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Wednesday Nov. 25 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Nov. 27 vs Abbotsford 1:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Nov. 28 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

DECEMBER

Tuesday Dec. 1 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Dec. 5 @ Abbotsford 5:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum

Sunday Dec. 6 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum

Wednesday Dec. 9 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Dec. 11 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena

Saturday Dec. 12 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena

Wednesday Dec. 16 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Saturday Dec. 19 vs Ontario 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Dec. 20 vs Ontario 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Monday Dec. 28 @ Calgary 6:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome

Wednesday Dec. 30 @ Calgary 6:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome

JANUARY

Saturday Jan. 2 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum

Sunday Jan. 3 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. MT Rogers Forum

Wednesday Jan. 6 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Jan. 8 @ Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Saturday Jan. 9 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Friday Jan. 15 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena

Saturday Jan. 16 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. MT Tucson Arena

Wednesday Jan. 20 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Saturday Jan. 23 vs Iowa 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Jan. 24 vs Iowa 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Jan. 27 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Jan. 29 @ Iowa 7:00 p.m. CT Casey's Center

Saturday Jan. 30 @ Iowa 6:00 p.m. CT Casey's Center

FEBRUARY

Wednesday Feb. 3 @ Bakersfield 6:40 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Friday Feb. 5 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Feb. 6 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Feb. 12 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena

Saturday Feb. 13 @ San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena

Wednesday Feb. 17 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Feb. 19 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center

Saturday Feb. 20 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center

Tuesday Feb. 23 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome

Wednesday Feb. 24 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. CT Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday Feb. 28 vs San Diego 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

MARCH

Friday Mar. 5 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Mar. 6 vs Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Tuesday Mar. 9 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Wednesday Mar. 10 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Friday Mar. 12 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Sunday Mar. 14 @ San Diego 5:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Friday Mar. 19 vs Texas 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Mar. 20 vs Texas 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Mar. 24 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Mar. 27 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Mar. 28 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Mar. 31 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

APRIL

Saturday Apr. 3 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Apr. 4 vs Abbotsford 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Apr. 7 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Friday Apr. 9 vs Calgary 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Apr. 10 vs Calgary 3:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Silver Knights season are now on sale and can be purchased here. Fans can also place group deposits now to secure priority access to the best available seating, preferred pricing, select games, and exclusive fan experiences, including postgame group photos, national anthem performances, and intermission performances.

Information on partial ticket plans and single-game tickets will be available soon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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